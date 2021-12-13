Farrah Abraham Inserts Herself Into Josh Duggar Scandal

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham weighed in on the Josh Duggar child pornography scandal.

The former “19 Kids and Counting” star was found guilty in a federal courtroom in Fayetteville, Arkansas, of downloading and possessing child pornography on December 9, 2021, the Associated Press reported. Duggar, 33, is facing up to 20 years in prison for each charge and fines of up to $250,000 for each count, the AP noted.

The former reality TV star will be sentenced next year, in about four months, People added.

Abraham, 30, took to Twitter Space — where a person can share an audio recording — to post her reaction to the ruling.

“So many men and so many women have been triggered by this child pornography by Josh Duggar,” Abraham began. “It’s all, like, spinning in my head and I got, like, a tension headache talking about it… I just want to say, first and foremost, that it is deplorable.”

Duggar — who shares seven children with his, wife Anna Duggar — was arrested in April 2021. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

During her statement, Abraham slammed the TLC network, which aired “19 Kids and Counting” for seven years until it was canceled in 2015 following admission that Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

“I do want to say this: TLC stands for ‘Tender Loving Care,’ right? As an entertainment conglomerate, and I don’t know where love, care, any of that comes into play when you have ’12 Kids and Counting’ as the title,” she said.

TLC actually stands for “The Learning Channel.” When the series first debuted it was called “12 Kids and Counting,” but the name of the show continued to change and the number of children in the family grew.

“I’ve never watched the show and I don’t think I’d ever watch a show where I just feel, like, misogyny towards women is very real,” Abraham added. “I mean, would you play the one with 12 kids? Sounds like an abusive, sick, predatorial person who needs to be behind bars and, in fact, he is guilty of child pornography.”

Abraham Said Children Need More Education on ‘Laws’

#TLC “12 kids & counting sounds” awful now #JoshDuggar children against their will & not knowing laws – What a wife. I feel bad for kids whose parents use them for #childpornagraphy jail time convictions especially for #GhislaneMaxwell types #triggered WHERE IS #CPS ? — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) December 10, 2021

The “Teen Mom OG” star couldn’t comprehend how an adult could victimize a child.

“I can’t even… again, because I’m just an amazing mom, like, I don’t know what I would do if I walked in or caught someone, like, watching or creating, or being a part of an illegal criminal action towards youth,” she said on her Twitter Space statement.

She then mused — in a roundabout way — that children need to be more aware of their rights. Abraham also claimed schools are “not safe.”

“I think our youth needs to understand laws in their birthrights day 1 A1,” she said. “Even before they get into preschool because teachers, I mean one of my secret service — one of my FBI people — divulged to me that they uncovered a PE teacher was watching child pornography and also trying to predator children at the school, so I do feel like, you know, schools are not even safe for kids.”

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Break their Silence

Following Josh Duggar’s conviction, his parents — Duggar patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle — released a statement.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” they wrote on their website. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [child sexual abuse material].”

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” they continued. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna, has not spoken out.

READ NEXT: Farrah Abraham Slams ‘Awful Mothers’ on Social Media