Farrah Abraham Claims She Was Kicked Out of Online Harvard Course

In June, Farrah Abraham enrolled in online summer classes at Harvard University, according to The Sun.

Her LinkedIn corroborated that information, revealing that she was taking Creative Writing and Literature at Harvard Extension School.

A representative for Harvard University subsequently confirmed to The Sun that Abraham was enrolled at the school, sharing with the outlet, “We can confirm that Farrah is registered as of right now in online Summer courses.”

Recent Reddit posts, however, indicate that Abraham may no longer be involved in the program.

On August 22, Reddit users tracked down a Yelp review by someone presumed to be Abraham (their name is Farrah A. on the site and they write they are from Beverly Hills, CA).

In the review, Abraham claimed she was “#1 discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom for a course I payed for by the teacher Patricia Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugenboren with no one answering emails.”

The scathing review continued:

… as a masters student you pay a higher tuition then everyone else yet share a class with sophomores in high school, associates, and bachelors levels. This is a ivy league lawsuit, scam, fraud. I had to dispute my tuition after the teacher claimed I had a neurological issue yet my other course I was asked to guest speak with effortless A. I would advise Harvard is not a safe nor credible school to attend. Educational abuse, deny student education, unsafe , discriminate, slander and poor mental health and writing and center help. Their own teachers do not know how to teach online! Hypocrite, scam , illegal ivy league joke. Harvard can sell their logo but not their education as they offer nothing to really produce in the real world. Also due to Harvard purposely taking my status of attending for my education on & off of LinkedIn like an untrustworthy scam educational institution that they are it made news with my name, how pathetic people can not even get peace to show their education that far is greater then a Harvard logo on LinkedIn.

She concluded by writing, “… Harvard is pathetic and is educationally abusive to students.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Abraham Insists She Was Locked Out of a Harvard Zoom Course

In her Yelp review of Harvard’s extension program, Abraham linked to a screenshot of a Zoom session that shows she was unable to join the meeting because she was “removed by the host.”

She commented on the picture, “Discrimination of highest level, Harvard teachers and Dean grade students on attendance so they block students attendance.”

Abraham also posted a screenshot of an email from a professor. The email read, “I urge you to drop this course now, while it’s still easy to make a change in your schedule, and instead enroll in Expo S-15 (which would give you additional practice with reading and writing at the college level), or in Expo S-5 (which would help you develop your writing skills on the sentence level.)”

The email continued, “… my strong advice is that you drop this course now and take a lower-level writing course instead.”

Reddit Users Have Called Out Abraham’s Grammar Usage

Reddit users have commented on the “Teen Mom” star’s use of grammar in the Yelp review.

One user wrote, “She can’t even spell ‘paid’ right…”

Another wrote, “Looking at her response, that professor is absolutely right. Spelling and grammatical errors aside, she is so self entitled, I don’t think any teacher would even want her.”

A third commented, “Pat is not wrong. She is embarrassing herself with everything she wrote.”

Many users also sided with the teacher. One user wrote, “Is anyone honestly surprised by this? Other than Farrah? Any college student knows, that there are some classes that you can’t participate fully in due to the fact that you haven’t successfully completed a prerequisite course. It’s not fair to your fellow students and professors. If you refuse to complete prerequisites(which are building blocks to more difficult classes), any college student knows that you will be graded accordingly. You are basically setting yourself up for failure.”