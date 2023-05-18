Farrah Abraham Addresses Kardashian Look-a-Like Claims

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham has some opinions when it comes to people comparing her to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian. Some fans claimed Abraham and Kardashian resembled each other when they both dyed their hair platinum blond, but Abraham said she doesn’t see the similarity.

Abraham, 31, posted a screenshot of a headline from The Sun to her Instagram Stories on May 10, 2023. It says: “Kardashian fans think Kim now looks exactly like infamous ‘Teen Mom’ star after fans say mogul ‘went too far with the surgery.’”

Abraham said the comparison was comical. “I laugh at this,” Abraham wrote, according to a screenshot posted to Teen Mom Fanz.

Abraham wrote that if the Kardashian-Jenner family watched “Teen Mom,” they might have turned out differently. “If only the Kardashians watched @teenmom, they wouldn’t have ended up the way they did,” she wrote, per a screenshot on Teen Mom Fanz.

The mother-of-one said the Kardashians were “disempowered” people who used their style as an “identity.”

“Thank God I never went down the disempowered Kardashians way living like fashion is an identity,” Abraham wrote on Instagram Stories, per the screenshot on Teen Mom Fanz. “Authentically Farrah. I love my billions of times my face filter is used [sic]. I believe in anti-aging healthcare.”

Abraham has her own filters on the Instagram app. Users can choose to apply one of Abraham’s filters when they post an Instagram Story.

Abraham has one child, 14-year-old Sophia. Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident three months before Sophia’s birth.

Abraham Considers Herself ‘Blessed’ For Her Relationships With ‘Teen Mom’

Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2018 after she pursued a career in the adult entertainment industry, but she said she doesn’t hold any grudges against people who work for the MTV series.

“I’m just blessed to have good relationships with the executives and producers and the people that I first met, so that’s great,” Abraham told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “But I do wish the other ladies the best. They’re trying their hardest.”

Abraham briefly returned to “Teen Mom” to film two episodes during season 1 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” but she left in the middle of filming.

As of 2022, Abraham said she would not return to “Teen Mom.” She said she didn’t enjoy her experience on “TMFR.”

“I will no longer have anything to do with @teenmom,” she wrote on Instagram, according to The Sun. “The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics, and is illegal and against the contract.”

Abraham Mourned the Death of Sophia’s Father

Abraham mourned the loss of Sophia’s father in an Instagram post on what would have been Underwood’s 33rd birthday.

The former “Teen Mom” star posted text messages that she seemingly sent to Sophia.

“Lunch and sweet tea time in memory of your dad Derek today!” the message read, according to The Sun. “Lots of love and I’m proud of you over all the time it took me to work through pain body parasite is what they call it.”

“But I’m proud of you with and without therapy and the weird communities at times through the years that you never made loss part of your identity and you stayed consistent in your own identity balancing and processing emotions in the most healthiest way,” Abraham continued, according to The Sun.

On the anniversary of Underwood’s death, Abraham and Sophia usually travel to visit his grave.

Abraham posted some videos to Instagram from Underwood’s grave on December 29, 2022, saying she has “healed” 14 years after his death.

“I’ve had chronic depression, anxiety, for way too long and it is healed -it is done,” she wrote. “I share this because I wish I knew 14 years ago how to heal myself.”