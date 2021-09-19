Farrah Abraham Reveals ‘Exciting’ Update on Law School

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham isn’t crying over Harvard University. After Abraham was urged to drop a class with the prestigious ivy league school, the former MTV personality has her sites set on other law schools — including Yale.

“It’s an exciting time. We have so many options as law students like Yale reached out,” Abraham, 30, told TMZ while at an event in Beverly Hills on September 17. “I’m just so pumped because I have all these choices for law school.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to stay here on the West Coast or go to the East Coast,” she continued. “I do have to say after the Harvard debacle I think the West Coast is more diverse and appropriate for inclusion, better weather, so we’ll see what happens about that.”

The star still has the remnants of the Harvard sweatshirt she burned on Instagram. “I’ve wrapped it up, I’m keeping it safe,” she revealed, adding that she might auction it off.

When asked what type of law she wants to practice, Abraham said she was interested in abortion, intellectual property and entertainment law.

“I’m here for it all. Come get me,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what my law office looks like. I’d like to join [a law firm], I might do something with the city on their law team, but I think I have to have my own office.”

Abraham wrote a negative review on Yelp about Harvard in August 2021 after her professor urged her to drop a class. She claimed she was kicked out of Creative Writing and Literature at Harvard Extension School.

“I would advise Harvard is not a safe nor credible school to attend,” she said in part of her review. “Educational abuse, deny student education, unsafe, discriminate, slander and poor mental health and writing and center help. Their own teachers do not know how to teach online!”

Abraham Predicts She’s Have a Lucrative Law Career

Abraham — who is the mother to 12-year-old daughter Sophia — said she wouldn’t have a hard time finding clients once she graduates from law school.

“A lot of my friends keep asking, ‘Teen Mom’ cast members keep asking if I would represent them. I’ve been fortunate,” she said. “I work around a lot of public figures.”

As for why she wants to become a lawyer, Abraham reasoned that she’s no stranger to lawsuits. In fact, she already has some “brewing, per the usual in Farrah-land.”

“I think that’s even more why I’m focusing on my law career,” the Iowa native said. “I’ve been in lawsuits, people have tried to sue me for so long, for my mental health and safety lawsuits.”

Abraham Said Harvard Isn’t a ‘Big Fish’

As for a potential lawsuit with Harvard, Abraham said she wasn’t interested in going after the prestigious university.

“There’s a lot going on and I just want to focus on what’s best for me right now,” the reality TV star told TMZ. “The little stuff, which is Harvard, is not a big fish to fry for me.”

It’s a different attitude than Abraham first had toward Harvard, where she claimed she suffered “educational abuse.”

“I literally had to tell her to get in line with all the millions of haters,” the “Teen Mom OG” alum told TMZ last month about her professor, Patricia Bellanca. “Like Lizzo has to deal with haters, I have to deal with haters in education.”

“Like the educational abuse for all students,” she continued. “Harvard’s system is completely wrong. It’s abusive.”

Abraham then alleged she was going to sue Harvard. “Harvard is a joke. It is a scam. That’s my Harvard review. I feel very sorry to see it,” she told TMZ. “I was the most person of color in the class. Everyone else was super white.”

