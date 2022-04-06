Farrah Abraham Says She’s “Going after the Establishment”

Farrah Abraham is “going after the establishment.”

That’s what she told TMZ on April 5, 2022, when asked if she was “taking any legal action against the woman.” The interviewer was presumably referring to the female security guard who accused Abraham of hitting her on the evening of January 15, 2022, at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California.

On January 19, 2022, in an Instagram post that is no longer active, the presumed security guard, Megan Armstrong, wrote about the alleged incident with Abraham, according to Monsters and Critics.

The outlet reported Armstrong as writing in the since-deleted post: “This is all so embarrassing yet I have to stand up for myself, not physically, by hitting her back because that would cause problems for me. I really have way too much to lose.”

In her interview with TMZ, Abraham said she is “just focusing on the establishment which hires people and allows them to get out of control like that.”

When Abraham was asked if she was taking any legal action against the female security guard, she replied: “I’m not worried about people who are basically broke, toxic, damaged, traumatized, and affecting me. That is on her and she can die with that.”

She continued, “As far as I’m concerned, I’m going after the establishment. I’m smart. I’m in law. I know what I’m doing.”

She concluded, “And I’m just grateful I was alive. She should really think about herself. But God bless her.”

On January 20, 2022, Abraham’s attorney, Kia Feyzjou, told TMZ that Abraham’s team was considering a civil suit in regards to the nightclub incident. According to the outlet, Abraham’s team thinks she was unlawfully placed under citizen’s arrest in the first place.

At the time the article was released, Armstrong had shared photos of her face on social media to “air her grievances against Farrah”– in one, according to TMZ, she appeared to have a black eye.

Abraham Recently Spent 28 Days at a Trauma Treatment Center

On March 1, 2022, Abraham announced that she was entering a treatment center.

In her interview with TMZ, the former “Teen Mom” star shared that her experience at the center was “grateful” for her time there.

She told TMZ, “I would say my experience was life-changing. It didn’t only make my year… but it made my life. So I’m not gonna cry because I’m just so happy and grateful.” Asked what she learned in her time there, Abraham shared, “I learned how to move past stuck points and trauma so that way I could be resilient. I could have grit– I could not let legal problems that have bothered me all the time get to me.”

In the wake of the incident at Grandmaster Recorders, Abraham told TMZ that she was moving out of California. “I think I need that,” she said. “I have never had… it ever happen in any other state, any other country. It’s only ever been in Los Angeles.”