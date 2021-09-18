Inside ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham’s Luxury Apartment

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham rents a luxurious apartment in California for $4,013 per month, according to a new report from The Sun. The Los Angeles property boasts amenities like an in-ground pool, gym and spa.

Abraham, 30, and her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, have been living in the one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment since 2019, The Sun wrote, citing real estate records.

The building claims to “bring daring new life to classic Hollywood grandeur.” The interior features include floor-to-ceiling windows, “chef-inspired” kitchens, and earth-tone colors.

Some of the standard features include natural oak hardwood flooring, Caesarstone countertops, modern appliances, an in-unit washer, and dryer, plus stylish fixtures and finishes. The complex is also pet-friendly.

The finest units include walk-in closets, open-air verandas, and cedar siding.

Abraham’s apartment is 945-square feet with white and dark gray cabinets in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances, according to the outlet. The bathroom has a white countertop, white tile and gray cabinets.

Abraham has taken TikTok videos from the complex’s public pool, including a video from August 25 where she did the “WAP” challenge. “Just saying no practice and totally wet,” she captioned the clip.

Abraham first appeared on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2008 when she was 17 years old. Her daughter’s father, Derek Underwood, died in car crash while she was pregnant.

Abraham was later promoted to the original “Teen Mom,” where she allowed MTV to document her life from 2008 to 2017. After disagreements with production, Abraham was replaced by Bristol Palin.

Abraham Went House Hunting With Christine Quinn

The former “Teen Mom OG” star previously teamed up with “Selling Sunset” real estate agent Christine Quinn. The Netflix personality said she was “so excited” to help her new “sexy client” find some property, according to a July 2020 report from the Daily Mail.

“So Christine’s gonna show me my new house today,” Abraham said in an Instagram video of her own.

At the time it was unclear if Abraham would appear in an episode of “Selling Sunset.”

The duo later grabbed lunch, but they haven’t been spotted together publicly since the first occurrence.

Abraham Threatened to Sue Harvard

Shortly after announcing she was accepted to Harvard Extension School, Abraham revealed she was kicked out of zoom class and in turn threatened to sue the ivy league school for alleged “educational abuse. She didn’t earn any credits for her courses — “intermediate screenwriting” and “writing in the humanities” — according to Page Six.

Abraham also alleged she was discriminated against. “I was the most person of color in the class,” she told TMZ, referring to Harvard as a “joke” and a “scam.” She added, “Everyone else was super white.”

The former MTV star was dismayed that no one at the school — including Harvard’s Dean Robert Neugeboren — would talk to her after she was urged to drop the class.

“I think if you want to silence someone’s voice and not actually respond to someone reaching out for help to remedy the problem — like a normal civilized citizen would do — I see that I’m not working with good people and Harvard is a very abusive school,” she told TMZ.

