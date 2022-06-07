Farrah Abraham Responds to the PDA Photos with Her Mystery Man

Was it over before it started? “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham spoke out about potentially dating Mack Lovat, a guitarist for the band Minus Gravity. They were caught making out on a park bench in Los Angeles on June 3.

Abraham, 31, told TMZ on June 7 that they were friends who met two years ago and started spending time together recently. Hours later, she told E! Online that Lovat couldn’t handle the attention.

“I decided not to date Mack. He could not handle public attention well,” Abraham told E! Online. “I’m more confident in my life at this time and while I’m dating on new terms and rules from my 12-step principles program and taking it easy, I look forward to dating as I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I want to share that with someone special.”

Abraham entered a rehab program in March after she was arrested in January outside Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. A security guard said Abraham hit her, but the “Teen Mom” star has not been charged and maintains her innocence.

When it comes to dating, finding a person who fits in with her family — and one that her 13-year-old Sophia likes — is the most important to her.

“I know what she would not approve of,” Abraham told E! Online about Sophia. “I look forward to my daughter meeting someone who is worthy of being embraced by our family as I know this clearly from dating 10 years on and off. At this time, I separate giving someone a chance and my family life as that is best for my parenting style.”

Abraham Said The Next Man Who Meets Sophia Will Be Special

Abraham isn’t going to bring just anyone to meet her daughter.

The next person that Abraham introduces to her 13-year-old will be the one with whom Abraham potentially has another child.

“For the record, I’m happily single, I’m dating again & I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” she wrote on Instagram stories. “No one meets my child unless I wanna make a baby again one day. I’m far from that point. They can carry my bags though.”

Who Has Abraham Dated?

Abraham hasn’t had any long-term relationships — that the public knows about — since she dated Simon Saran on and off for two years.

Saran said they lived their lives differently. “I don’t need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is,” he told E! Online in June 2017.

“I have no hard feelings against Farrah. We are just from two different worlds,” he added to E! Online. “She likes the fake life, I want what’s real. I wish the best for her and much success in all of her future endeavors.”

In March 2020, she briefly dated Morgan Stanley strategist Daniel Ishag. Things didn’t work out because Ishag was too “immature” — per Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen.

“It is not a relevant relationship anymore,” Danielsen told The Sun. “It was too much about him. He was immature. She ended it perfectly. Block and delete!”

Before that, she was tied to stuntman Aden Stay in 2018. They split a few days after their fling was confirmed.

“I need to watch who I date as many men target me for my success,” Abraham told Us Weekly in March 2018. “I’m focused on work right now, between TV and film projects. I wish him well but I’m not rushing into relationships. I take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

Derek Underwood — the father of Abraham’s 13-year-old daughter, Sophia — died in a car accident in 2008. He was 18 years old.