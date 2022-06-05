Photos Show Farrah Abraham Kissing New Man

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham was spotted with a new man in Los Angeles, California, on June 3, the same day she attended Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Movie & TV Awards Lounge at Yamashiro Hollywood.

Her possible boyfriend didn’t pose for photos with Abraham at the event, but she did take a video with him and share it on Instagram. Though she deleted the video, fans took a recording and transferred it to Reddit, where the moment has been preserved.

The duo attended an event the day before — REGARD Magazine’s Summer Issue release party presented by BURN180 — and this time Getty identified the man simply as “McKenzie.”

The Sun obtained photos of the man, showing Abraham sitting on his lap and leaning in to kiss him. Another photo showed Abraham and “McKenzie” holding hands while they walked through a parking lot.

Abraham’s 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, did not appear to be around at either event. In the past, Sophia has gone to events like this with her mother.

Fans Blasted Abraham’s ‘Nasty’ PDF

Social media users on Reddit weren’t impressed when they saw pictures of Abraham making out with her new guy.

“There’s no sound to this clip she posted but it’s so painfully awkward to watch,” wrote an original poster.

“It gave me the shivers watching this, so uncomfortable,” another person said.

Other people in the comments section were concerned with Abraham’s appearance. The “Teen Mom” star is often ridiculed by trolls who claim she has gone overboard with fillers.

Abraham Celebrated Her 31st Birthday

They’re definitely not teens anymore! Abraham became one of the first “Teen Mom” originals to celebrate her 31st birthday, commemorating the new year in Hawaii with her daughter.

“To my 31st, The one I’ve been waiting for… she’s here✨ sobriety, healed & blessed , the best gift in the entire world,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sophia praised her mother, saying she was the coolest.

“Iconic day for an icon love you best teen mom ever! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! Thank you for the best memories ever! 🎸🌺,” the teenager wrote in the comment section.

Sophia also dedicated a post to her mother on her own Instagram account. “To the best teen mom @farrahabraham & Gemini queen … love my mom that’s cooler then yours! HAPPY 31st mom! Hawaii has been epic!” she said.

Abraham didn’t ring in her 31st birthday without some controversy. The mother-of-one faced some backlash after she chastised a restaurant worker for not including a candle in her birthday dessert.

“Hi, you’re texting and talking not getting a candle & singing happy birthday. Give me a candle I don’t work here,” Abraham said to the server.

The manager intervened and made sure Abraham got her candle and song.

“🎂Don’t ruin the tradition! #birthdaysong & candle at a restaurant ! when you lie to a #gemini♊️ #geminiseason #birthdaysong #birthday #itsmybirthday May 31st don’t forget to wish me happy birthday or else !” she wrote on TikTok.

“Wow still acts like she entitled and needs to be treating ppl that way smfh,” read one of the top comments on the post, which garnered over 1,300 likes.