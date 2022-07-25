Fan Urges Farrah Abraham to ‘Stop Speaking and Spreading Nonsense’

“Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham tackled an intensely controversial issue on her Instagram page over the weekend, and fans had plenty to say in response to it. The post was a teaser for a video that was slated to go live on her YouTube channel on July 25, and it certainly got her followers talking. She got a significant amount of pushback on the post, but that did not seem to rattle her at all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Felt She ‘Made the World More Informed’

The July 24 Instagram post contained a clip of the video interview Abraham shared on YouTube along with a story in the caption. The “Teen Mom” star said the woman giving her a Brazilian wax over the weekend brought up the recent Supreme Court decision regarding Roe vs. Wade. When the waxer noted she felt like “we just went 100 years back on Women’s rights” with the decision, Abraham said she told the waxer, “sorry I’m not going to agree with you on that.”

Abraham said she told the waxer, “the progress of our world and the last decade shows decrease in abortions and abortion clinics closing,” to which the waxer supposedly thanked her client for the information. “I’ve only been hearing all this in press and didn’t look at what was really real yet,” the waxer said, according to Abraham. The “Teen Mom” personality added in her caption she “made the world more informed” with the conversation, and noted, “woman you are more then [sic] a press puppets & I welcome waxing my brazilian and talking politics any time.”

The reality television star added a lengthy comment to her post under the caption as well. She urged people to “Look at data over the last decade before you respond,” and declared, “All hateful and ignorant comments from those who believe in abortion prove the case and point.” She added she wanted people to “Bring humanity and emotional intelligence to the conversation.”

People Did Not Universally Agree With Abraham’s Stance

It did not take long for “Teen Mom” fans to react to Abraham’s post.

“You’re out of your g** damn mind. Stop speaking and spreading nonsense,” one person replied. That comment received 78 “likes,” while Abraham’s initial Instagram post only received 240.

“A bunch of words, but still nothing said,” another critic declared, while someone else concurred by commenting, “These words actually don’t make sense…. Word salad!”

“Less abortions because less clinics not a positive. Every women [sic] should have the option bottom line. Let’s hope your daughter doesn’t face something like this. How quickly you’ll change your tone,” noted someone else.

Some commenters questioned whether the discussion happened at all, or at least wondered whether the waxer really started a conversation on such a hot topic. One person suggested Abraham had been reading misinformation, and another commented, “educate yourself, and don’t talk politics as you clearly do not understand what you’re trying to preach about.”

“I couldn’t imagine being so confidently clueless of such an important issue and plastering it all over social media,” retorted another critic. “Girl, nobody knows what point you’re trying to get across. So laughable omg,” that person added.

Abraham got some supportive comments too, though. “It’s wonderful that you are actually well informed and not afraid to stand for the lives of the unborn and compassionate for those who have abortion stories and traumas they deal with as a result,” wrote one fan. It did not appear that Abraham engaged with any of the comments on the post, regardless of whether they supported or criticized her.