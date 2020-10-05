Teen Mom Star Sells Bathroom Shots & More X-Rated Content: Report

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is reportedly selling clips that show her peeing and defecating on OnlyFans. A regular subscription to Farrah’s page will set netizens back $9.99 per month, but the former Teen Mom OG star also offers a variety of add-ons for as much as $100.

As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and The Hollywood Gossip, Farrah offers a “sexual menu” that includes golden showers, “number 2 bathroom” and “bluehair reverse cowgirl fantasy”– to name a few. The full list has a larger variety of options.

In a statement on her OnlyFans account, Farrah emphasizes various times that the press is not allowed to report on her page and threatens legal action.

Heavy reached out to the mother-of-one for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Farrah Denies Being A Sex Worker

Farrah denied working in the adult industry, even though she released Backdoor Teen Mom with porn star James Deen in 2013. That same year she went on to appear at the Exxxotica Expo and reportedly tried to appear in Playboy but was turned down, according to TMZ.

The second video, Farrah 2: Backdoor and More, was released in February 2014 and she then went on to release Celebrity Sex Tape: In The Making, an erotic novel that is loosely based on her own life, Starcasm reported. She also released a line of sex toys that were molded from her own body parts. In August 2014 she briefly worked as a stripper and in January 2015 she released a Farrah Abraham blow-up doll.

In an Instagram rant, Farrah accused MTV of making her own to be a porn star. “It’s weird how men try to make a widowed famous teen mom out to be a porn star yet [they’re] the ones who watch porn. I didn’t switch careers nor is a career sexually transmitted,” she wrote on September 23.

Farrah Blames MTV For People Thinking She Works In The Adult Entertainment Industry

Farrah denies being a sex worker and claimed it was MTV producer Morgan J. Freeman who fabricated that narrative.

The environment on Teen Mom OG as “beyond toxic,” Farrah’s publicist told Heavy in a statement. “She experienced the highest level of discrimination, as you know.”

“Farrah never pursued an adult entertainment career. That is of Morgan Freeman’s own fabrication,” her publicist sad. “When other famous men have relations with adult stars–as Farrah did with a man whose career is adult entertainment–that does not mean careers are sexually transmitted. As we clearly see, Farrah is a woman in film…and was very taken advantage of.”

In 2015, the Teen Mom OG star was one of at least 10 women who accused Deen of rape.

She told the Daily Mail he drugged, manipulated and abused her. “He treated me like he wanted to break me and ruin my career as a reality star-celebrity, as many witnessed,” she said. “I no longer wanted to be around him.” The porn star denied the allegations against him, telling the Daily Beast he was “shocked.”

