PHOTO: Fans Fear Farrah Abraham Is Exploiting Her Pony

“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham faced accusations by social media users on Reddit that she “exploited” her 5-year-old pony, Starburst, after she allowed the small horse to be painted at a children’s party in Austin, Texas.

Abraham posted a photo of Starburst covered in colorful paint. She captioned the post, “🦄 Unicorn 🦄 Diaries 🦄.”

“Starburst hosted her first birthday party!” Abraham, 31, wrote via Instagram on July 24. “We’re so proud of this birthday wish come true! 🦄Starburst let the kiddos paint 🎨 unicorn designs, pet & feed her! Not to mention more fun on the farm! Starburst knows she’s a birthday party must have ! We’re proud.”

Starburst was previously injured, unable to see out of one of her eyes for months. According to Abraham, Starburst is doing well and on the mend after getting some medical care.

“🦄Starburst is back up & going after healing for 4 months & can see in both eyes!” she wrote. “🦄We are so happy to see Starburst happier then ever & being a #workinhorse Go Starburst Go! We love you 😍 big thanks to the medical eye drops 👀@centralcalicaregivers1 ! You can use on your cats & dogs too! & even for you!”

Abraham revealed that Starburst’s vision returned after using the eye drops.

“Starburst can see again!” she said. “Thank you @centralcalicaregivers1 & were so happy she is off to hosting her first birthday party! Excited for so much more for starburst! 🦄🦄🦄.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to Starburst’s eye or why she was injured.

Heavy reached out to Abraham for comment about Starburst’s eye and to see if she had a response to those who criticized the painting party. The “Teen Mom” star didn’t immediately respond.

Fans Argued About Abraham Possibly Mistreating Starburst

Some fans on Reddit accused Abraham of mistreating Starburst, though not everyone was in agreement.

“This is disgusting and straight-up abuse,” one social media user claimed. “That poor thing 🤬 she’s a real piece of s*** for this.”

“Poor Starburst!” a second added. “He’s been a neglected prisoner for way too long in that insane family. I guess at least he’s getting some attention and petting while he’s forced to work and be painted against his will.”

Many people, however, came to Abraham’s defense.

“Farrah sucks but horse paint is very much a thing and not inherently evil. It’s super common and it’s animal safe and rinses out,” they said. “There are so many other things to dislike her over, but this doesn’t seem like one of them.”

Abraham Bought Starburst for Sophia for Christmas

Starburst was a 2016 Christmas gift for Abraham’s 13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

At the time, Abraham shared a video of Starburst — who was under 1-year-old — walking through the front door of their house.

“It’s easier to take care of Starburst than it is our puppies,” Abraham told MTV News in April 2017. “I love Starburst — she’s so easy. She’s potty-trained, she’s loving, she’s cute.”

“She’s still under one, so we still have a lot of training for her,” she added to MTV News. “The vet comes to you once a year, you hang out, you have your hay, you have the alfalfa cubes, you have her grains. It’s just so easy. She’s my soul sister — I love her.”