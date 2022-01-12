Farrah Abraham on Her ‘Traumatizing’ Past & ‘Crazy Things’

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham recalled some “traumatizing” stories that happened to her when she was younger during a “Space” conversation on Twitter.

The MTV personality clarified that she does not sell “💩” and that James Deen is an adult star, but she is not. Abraham likely might have illuminated fans about those facts for two reasons: she appeared in a sex tape with Deen, whose birth name is Brian Sevilla, in 2013, and she was accused of selling feces via OnlyFans.

Abraham, 30, denied profiting off her excrement and claimed it was just a joke. In fact, the mother-of-one recalled two “traumatizing” experiences with “poop” that occurred when she was a child.

The “Teen Mom OG” star said her father, Michael Abraham, called her about the toxic waste rumors.

“I was mortified, like I truly was,” Abraham said on January 11, 20222. “I had some traumatizing poop instances… like some crazy things growing up like.” She added, “My relationship with my poop is pretty clean.”

Abraham said there are some people who “clearly despise that I make money just not even by doing anything. I could just post a comedic video and people think it’s real.”

“And just for the record, I’ve actually never shot [sic] into a jar and I’ve never shifted [sic] anywhere,” she clarified. “Would say it’s a hazard to probably do [so].”

Before she changed topics, Abraham denied being an adult performer. “For the record, James Deen is the adult star, I never am. I will never be an adult star. I will never change my career. I will never change my past.”

Abraham Witnessed a Woman Smear Feces on the Wall

Abraham began her story on Twitter “Space” by saying she was traumatized after she went to her favorite gas station and walked out with feces on the bottom of her shoe.

“I couldn’t go to the gas station for years,” the Iowa native explained.

She recalled another instance when she went to a stranger’s house with her mother, Debra Danielsen. The mother-daughter duo was at the home to potentially renovate it — Danielsen has a passion for historical restoration — but things took a turn for the worst.

The woman — who “was crazy” — excused herself to go to the bathroom.

“She came back and she had her own poop in her hand and then she smacked it against the wall,” Abraham said. “I was like, whoa, that’s that is scary and like disgusting.”

Abraham Said She’s ‘Not Scared of Poop’

Even though Abraham has a “traumatizing” history with stool, she said she’s been able to overcome her fear.

“I think talking about this today has helped me even understand how much I’ve grown talking about the subject of poop. Wow,” she said at the end of her statement. “I’m not really shocked or mortified by poop. Thank God. Yeah. Let’s celebrate that.”

Before signing off, Abraham had one last message for her followers:

“I’m just winning every day and I really want to inspire — not only my nieces, my nephews, my daughter — but I just want us as adults to inspire each other, to live our lives to the fullest and yeah, I’m not scared of poop,” she said.

