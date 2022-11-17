Farrah Abraham Reveals Ptosis Diagnosis: ‘Thought I Was a Late Bloomer’

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham was inspired to talk about her ptosis diagnosis after she got her new driver’s license.

The star revealed she had taken her driver’s exam more than four times because she kept failing. “I didn’t know that mental struggles were separate from physical,” she wrote in her post. “I just thought I was a ‘late bloomer.'”

Farrah is now helping her daughter, 14-year-old Sophia, get ready to take her own driver’s license test. In the state of Texas, students can sit in the classroom to become educated about the law of the road, but they cannot apply for their learner’s permit until they’re 15.

At 31 years old, Farrah knows about mental health and the effect it can have on the body. The former “Teen Mom” star said she had “type ADi,” though it wasn’t clear what she meant by that.

Heavy reached out to Farrah’s rep for clarification but didn’t immediately hear back.

At the end of her Instagram post, Farrah revealed she was diagnosed with ptosis — also known as blepharoptosis — and that it had an effect on her driver’s tests.

“I just love I have the education and words!” she finished her post.”I now can see not only in me but others dna differences within shining outward. I love knowing I can help me and others.

What Is Ptosis?

According to Cedars-Sinai, ptosis is when the “upper eyelid droops down over the eye.” It can obstruct vision in serious cases.

Ptosis can occur if there is a “problem” with one of the main muscles or nerves that are responsible for keeping the eyelid open.

The condition can cause blurry vision, lazy eye or a “chin-up head position,” says Cedars-Sinai.

There are multiple treatments available. Mild cases do not any treatment, but if it’s severe enough — like vision is blocked — doctors may operate to eliminate the obstruction, according to Cedars-Sinai.

Farrah didn’t say if she had surgery to alleviate her ptosis symptoms.

Farrah Does ‘Preventative Maintainance’ on Her Face

Farrah is not coy when it comes to talking about the cosmetic enhancements she’s done to her face and body. She’s had more than one breast augmentation and gets injections in her face and buttocks. She’s also admitted that she regrets getting a chin implant.

But these days, she’s just working on maintaining what she already had done.

“I think all my preventative maintenance and good toners and all that good stuff I do… I don’t have to do too much these days to stay happy,” she told In Touch Weekly during a video interview.

She then joked that her daughter — who is 14 — doesn’t have to do anything either.

Farrah doesn’t plan to get any more cosmetic producers. “I think I’m happy. I take care of my health,” she told In Touch Weekly.

The former “Teen Mom” star then referenced the 12-step program — she went to rehab in March — and said she feels “freer.”

“I think that equals less lines,” she told In Touch Weekly. “It’s a whole balance. Sophia tries to stick to that balance too. So we’ve just been trying to do good.”