Farrah Abraham Vows to Quit & Slams ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

Farrah Abraham is over it. That’s what she said on Instagram, at least.

On February 8, 2022, the reality star wrote on her Instagram story: “I will no longer have anything to do with @TeenMom. The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics and is illegal and against the contract.”

She continued, “I don’t want any of these people around my family. Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance & power trip. Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive. I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater than what they have. It’s evident.”

Abraham also included a screenshot of a tweet in which she wrote that she is “more educated then all of the teen moms put together on this show.”

The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture. Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this “Take Advantage of Teen Moms” since it’s not teen moms anymore. These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed. Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG! ❤️FA pic.twitter.com/Q8K2CewJvZ — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) February 9, 2022

As fans are well aware, the 30-year-old is featured on the current season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” and viewers who have watched the February 2022 episodes witnessed Abraham’s chaotic arrival.

Not long after Abraham stepped foot on the set, per The Sun, Cory Wharton stated in a confessional that Abraham once said Cheyenne Floyd had a baby just to “get on TV.” On the most recent episode of the show, he approached Abraham about it.

Things quickly went from bad to worse when Wharton asked, “So we had a baby to get on this show? That’s how you feel?”

Abraham replied, “I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto, too, like that.”

Floyd clapped back, “Ghetto? What are you talking about ghetto?” to which Abraham said, “I approach people much differently.” At that point, Floyd, who was shouting at Abraham, flipped a table in anger. Security then intervened.

Floyd later shared in a confessional: “It takes a lot to get me upset but when I get there, Zach says it gets bad. It’s a whole other devil that comes out of me. don’t talk about my kids ‘cause I don’t talk about yours.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Speaks to Dr. Bryant

On the February 8, 2022, episode of “Teen Mom,” Psychology expert Dr. Bryant sat down with Abraham to discuss her actions towards Wharton and Floyd. She shared, “I felt isolated. I felt like you’re provoking me. … Maybe I could have used a word like, ‘Are you a creep? get out of my face.’ I don’t know why I said that. That’s how my body responded.”

Of course, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that things turned violent on the “Teen Mom” set — when Abraham spoke to TMZ in December 2021, she teased that things did not go over smoothly.





Play



Farrah Abraham Teases 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion,' Promises Cat Fights Farrah Abraham's return to the 'Teen Mom' franchise promises to be nothing short of dramatic and, apparently, punchy too … so says the OG herself. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly referenced… 2021-12-05T18:46:09Z

Speaking to TMZ, Abraham said, “I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves, do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on the woman because I don’t handle that too well. Because that’s kind of what happened to me.”

She continued, “And I think people should not physically attack anyone, especially after COVID and everything going on in our real world news, don’t touch people.”

Did Abraham’s Introduction Boost Ratings?

Abraham was introduced on the February 1, 2022, episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” and according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, it was the worst-ranked episode of the season.

The episode marked Abraham’s first time on “Teen Mom” since being fired in 2017; however, it appears that audiences weren’t too interested in what she is up to.

In fact, during the February 8, 2022, broadcast, one Twitter user wrote, “I can’t believe

@MTV brought this trash @F1abraham back on the show! The way she talks about all the other moms is so nasty and disrespectful! At least show 1 of the other moms whooping her a**! She needs to learn respect!”

I can't believe @MTV brought this trash @F1abraham back on the show! The way she talks about all the other moms is so nasty and disrespectful! At least show 1 of the other moms whooping her ass! She needs to learn respect! @MaciBookout @itskcheyenne @AmberLPortwood @LeahMesser — Amanda Ruiz (@amanda_panda08) February 9, 2022

Someone else wrote on Twitter, “So what you’re saying is that you learned nothing and haven’t grown. Gotcha.”