Farrah Abraham’s Photo Hints at Reason for Rehab Stay

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham has broken her social media hiatus since leaving rehab, where she went to recover from “trauma” she suffered over the past year. Some fans on Reddit weren’t convinced Abraham was being forthcoming about the reason Abraham went to treatment, especially after she shared a new photo on OnlyFans.

Abraham posted a picture of several books, including “The Four Agreements,” “Drop the Rock,” “Queen Baby,” and “Shame Faced.”

“My favorite reads in 12 step life — many more great reads! Show some love if your sober, have been prioritizing your wellness! Or enjoy these fast reads! Oh the #nightly is 🔥🔥🔥 Reflect & be grateful #12steprecovery,” she wrote.

An original posted on Reddit suspected Abraham went to a 12-step program to lessen her charge for misdemeanor assault after she was accused of hitting a security guard in Hollywood, California, on January 17, 2022. She’s slated to appear in court on May 19, 2022, to answer for her charge, though she has said she was innocent on social media and in interviews.

“Probably not a surprise to anyone, but Farrah very likely went to a rehab program for alcohol/substance abuse (not trauma like she claimed) simply to avoid a harsh sentence for her charge,” the original poster wrote.

Some fans noticed that Abraham included the “Alcoholics Anonymous” book and then taped over alcoholics and wrote, “Principals of Life.”

“Wow. This looks like my ex’s bookshelf after he finally admitted he was an alcoholic,” one fan said. “She is truly delusional taping over the title like that 🙃.”

Abraham Received a Brain Scan

In one of her first posts since leaving rehab, Abraham shared a picture of herself getting a brain scan with psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen, M.D.

Abraham didn’t say why she was getting the brain scan, but on Amen’s website, they explain their practice does Brain SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography).

They claim “mental health” conditions are “brain health” issues. Amen says he can treat a patient once he determines their “brain type.”

Abraham Was ‘Escatic’ After Leaving Rehab

Abraham felt revitalized after she finished her 28 days of treatment in Texas.

“I am ecstatic. I have had the best time of my life at the trauma treatment center,” she said in an Instagram video posted on March 31, 2022.

“I took it upon myself, on top of seeing my family, kind of reflecting upon my year so that I could share my resources– and all my help and treatment I did so I could get some sanity,” she said.

The former “Teen Mom OG” star penned a lengthy blog post on her website, FarrahAbraham.com, where she talked about leaving rehab on the same day she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Northern California mayor Dominic Foppoli one year ago.

“I’m grateful I have a moment to write a brief glimpse into my life as I just arrived home from a 28-day trauma treatment center on my one-year anniversary from the day I was sexually assaulted last year,” she wrote.

“You may have sensed that my year wasn’t the greatest for landing myself in a trauma program on the one-year anniversary and you would be correct,” she continued. “I would of loved to of told you I bounced back from the sexual assault the day of, a week later, a month later or even on the 6-month mark but trauma doesn’t work on my timetable evidently.”

Foppoli — who resigned from his position in May 2021 — denied the allegations against him, The Wrap reported.