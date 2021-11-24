PHOTO: Farrah Abraham Returns for ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

Farrah Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom OG” in 2017 for working in the adult entertainment industry, but one of the most recognizable faces from the MTV franchise has returned. Abraham confirmed she was rejoining MTV for the “Teen Mom” spinoff, but the November 23, 2021, revealed Abraham was back for the reunion.

“OK, ladies. Have a great reunion and no storming off,” Abraham said at the beginning of the preview for the November 30, 2021, reunion. She wore a lavender blazer over a bubblegum pink blouse.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the reunion would involve Abraham. MTV showed Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra giggling after Abraham’s statement, but they might have been reacting to something else.

The Trailer Included a Bunch of Teasers

Seeing Abraham wasn’t the only surprise in store for “Teen Mom” fans. The trailer included other teasers, like Baltierra saying “Trauma is trauma no matter what.”

There’s also a segment with Mackenzie McKee — who filmed the reunion without the other cast members — where she talks about being hospitalized. “They rushed me to a hospital and within 20 minutes I’d been cut open,” she explained to reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The ladies of the series weren’t the only ones who participated in the reunion. The clip also showed a segment with “Challenge” star Cory Wharton. “It wouldn’t be a reunion without me getting emotional,” he said, with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd adding, “You’re a fool.”

The “Teen Mom OG” finale on November 23, 2021, showed a contentious dinner between Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, but the preview showed the Tennessee resident saying “we’re good.” She added: “Grab my a** and give me a kiss on the cheek.”

While Bookout and McKinney might have made up, the same could not be said for Portwood and her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. The season ended with Shirley going to a therapy session with Portwood to learn about her mental illnesses — she suffers from bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder — but the two seemed to have a falling out at the reunion.

“Everything that you do is for television!” Portwood told her ex, who spat back, “No, it’s not.”

A Fight Broke Out Over Abraham at the Retreat

Though it hasn’t been confirmed by MTV, reports about a “Teen Mom” retreat started to leak in September 2021. One of those reports included information about Abraham. Apparently, her former co-stars weren’t pleased she was joining the vacation and a fight broke out.

“Y’all it went tf DOWN in the Teen Mom Retreat House between Teen Mom OGs Farrah, Amber & Maci 😱,” the Instagram account Formation Production claimed in a September 23, 2021, post.

“Apparently production kept Farrah’s arrival secret and things turned heated when she first met the girls while filming a group scene!” they continued. “It’s alleged furniture was thrown intended to hit Farrah but actually hit another cast member instead.”

The same account reporter that Abraham and Floyd got into a verbal fight.

“Y’all looks like #TeenMom Retreat is the gift that keeps on giving because reports are now saying Teen Mom OG Stars Cheyenne and Farrah had a very heated Verbal altercation with each other while filming the Spin-off last month,” they said on October 16, 2021.

