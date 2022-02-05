Farrah Abraham Teases Return to ‘Teen Mom’

Is Farrah Abraham considering returning to “Teen Mom”? Would the network even let that happen?

On February 4, 2022, Abraham posted a poll to her Instagram story, according to The Sun. The poll asked, “Should I redeem Teen Mom & Work with them?” The options were “a) No – unless they all publicly apologize b) Yes – with a public apologize c) No – taking advantage of a teen mom is wrong d) Yes – who cares about crew and cast DO YOU!”

Below the poll was text from a fan that read, “Teen mom is GARBAGE without you. Complete. Garbage. And the only reason why I’m watching this new teen mom vacation series (which by the way is boring AF) is because of you! If you’re not back next season of teen mom, I’m done with that stupid show! Xoxo.”

It’s unclear if Abraham has been invited by the network to return to “Teen Mom”. As fans may recall, she cut ties with MTV in 2017.

Farrah Abraham on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

On February 1, 2022, Abraham made her debut on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” For months, the network teased her arrival, indicating that things got aggressive and even physical when she showed up.

In December 2021, Abraham told TMZ, “Yeah, and I think people should not physically attack you, especially after COVID and every other thing going on in the real world of news. Don’t touch people.”

She added, “I think I could walk through the door and drama’s gonna happen, sadly.”

Abraham stated that she was “sneak attacked.”

“I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves,” Abraham said. “Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well, so that’s kind of what happened to me.”

Farrah Abraham Cut Ties With MTV in 2017

According to Distractify, Abraham left “Teen Mom” in 2017, after executive producer Morgan J. Freeman gave her an ultimatum between staying on the show and pursuing her job in the adult film industry.

Abraham eventually chose to leave “Teen Mom” and pursue her adult entertainment industry career.

During the conversation with Freeman, the producer also touched upon Abraham’s treatment of the crew. Freeman explained, per Us Weekly, “We want to look at how people are treated. For example, Kristin — who we all love, and who we think is doing a great job — isn’t here today. You don’t snap your fingers and say ‘new producer’ and we fly one in. I think some compassion and understanding. Everybody is working.”





Was It Right For Farrah Abraham to Be Fired From Teen Mom? “Teen Mom”’s Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra answer a question from the audience and discuss Farrah’s termination from “Teen Mom.” Farrah was taken off the show after it was revealed she worked in the adult film industry. 2018-07-10T23:27:25Z

When Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra were interviewed on The Dr. Oz Show in 2018, they spoke about Abraham’s decision to leave.

Catelynn shared, “I think if it’s going against what MTV believes in and that’s what they feel like they had to do, then that’s what they feel like they have to do. We have no choice in it or are a part of it.”

Tyler added, “I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together.”

He added, “She’s not a really nice person to be around.”