Farrah Abraham Talks ‘Secretive’ Stand-up Gig

Farrah Abraham is opening up to Howie Mandel about her “secretive” experience with stand-up.

In an interview with Mandel uploaded to YouTube on April 7, 2022, Mandel asked if Abraham has ever done stand-up comedy before. She replied, “I had a comic bring me to something secretive, unannounced, just to see what the crowd would do.”

Abraham did not reveal the comic’s name but said that she performed, and the unnamed comic recorded the bit. “He said that basically, it was like women standing up, cheering me on, and men laughing.”





Play



Farrah Abraham Announces She is Running for Office | Howie Mandel Does Stuff Farrah Abraham announces her run for office and why she wants to be a comedian for the first time on this podcast. Make sure to Like & Subscribe Buy Merch and Send Us ideas at howiemandel.com Jackelyn Shultz "Pretty Dirty Gifts" Etsy Shop HERE: etsy.com/shop/PrettyDirtyGifts?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=1156119265 Timestamps: 0:00 – Intro 2:45 – Farrah Abraham 7:20 -… 2022-04-07T23:27:35Z

Abraham continued, “So I was like, even if I fail at comedy, I could be really good at Ted Talks. So either way, I’m going for it.”

During the interview, Abraham also mentioned that she had fallen asleep at a comedy club at one point in time. Mandel replied, “I don’t even understand what you’re talking about.” Abraham continued on, saying that she learned a lot from other comics.

“How do you learn from sleeping?” Mandel asked.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Recently Completed a Stint at a Trauma Treatment Center

On March 1, 2022, Abraham informed her followers that she was entering a trauma treatment center. “There’s really no way of saying this,” she said. “I am headed to a treatment for trauma– a trauma treatment center for 28 days.”

She continued, “I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”

Abraham concluded, “No matter your traumas—whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them—I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years.”

Abraham Talks a Career in Comedy





Play



Farrah Abraham Wants To Be Stand-Up Comedian After Leaving Treatment Center | TMZ Farrah Abraham is happy to be out of the treatment center where she recently worked on her past trauma, and she's ready to take the next step in her career … by becoming a stand-up comedian! She also gave an update on her legal battle with Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, saying she isn't suing the… 2022-04-05T08:15:02Z

Upon leaving the treatment center, Abraham was interviewed by TMZ. Asked about her experience at the treatment center, Abraham shared, “I would say my experience at the trauma treatment center was life-changing. It didn’t only make my year, it made my life.”

Abraham said that during her time there, she learned how to “move past stuck points and trauma, so that way I could be resilient.”

Asked what her new career steps are, Abraham said, “Comedy!”

The former “16 & Pregnant” star said she is gunning to be a stand-up comedian. “I’m meeting with Howie Mandel tomorrow,” she added.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Mandel is helping Abraham write material for her stand-up debut, but that has yet to be corroborated.

As for what she will perform, Abraham seems to be leaning into motherhood. “I’m just gonna keep it very Teen Mom, very mom,” she said. “I am a mom like none other, so it’s not too hard for me to have some fun. And I have [Attention Deficit Disorder] so, you know, I’m usually like, the funny one and people make fun of me, so it’s just easy going, ya know? I’m happy with it.”

Abraham said that therapy through comedy is “everything” and she is looking forward to performing on stage, which will allow her to get past her “fear of people.”