Farrah Abraham Details Aftermath of Alleged Sexual Assault in New Blog Post

Farrah Abraham is back from her 28-day stint at a trauma treatment center.

“I am ecstatic. I have had the best time of my life at the trauma treatment center,” she shared in an Instagram video posted on March 31, 2022.

Abraham stated that she spent the one-year anniversary of her own alleged sexual assault at the treatment center.

“I took it upon myself, on top of seeing my family, kind of reflecting upon my year so that I could share my resources– and all my help and treatment I did so I could get some sanity.”

Abraham first informed fans she would be checking into a rehab center in early March 2022. She announced the news in a TikTok video, telling fans: “There’s really no easy way of saying this. I am headed to a trauma treatment center for 28 days. I just wanted to share and be open.”

On her Instagram story, Abraham highlighted that Sexual Assault Awareness Month is April 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Alleged She Was Sexually Assaulted One Year Ago

In her Instagram post, Abraham plugged her website, FarrahAbraham.com, where she published a blog post chronicling her experience at the trauma treatment center. Abraham began her post: “I’m grateful I have a moment to write a brief glimpse into my life as I just arrived home from a 28 day trauma treatment center on my one year anniversary from the day I was sexually assaulted last year.”

She then detailed her struggles in the aftermath of the alleged assault, writing: “I also want to reflect that I don’t know what type of mentally ill person thinks sex is great with someone unconscious who won’t even remember them or even be able to enjoy the sexual experience but then again I wouldn’t ever sleep with the person who raped me nor could I even stand to look at him or talk to him as this got scarier and scarier by each moment til I ran.”

Abraham continued, “You may have sensed that my year wasn’t the greatest for landing myself in a trauma program on the one year anniversary and you would be correct. I would of loved to of told you I bounced back from the sexual assault the day of, a week later, a month later or even on the 6 month mark but trauma doesn’t work on my time table evidently.”

Abraham Was One of Nine Women to Accuse Former Mayor Dominic Foppoli of Sexual Assault in 2021

On May 21, 2021, former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli announced his resignation after nine women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In a written statement announcing his resignation, the former mayor wrote: “I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.”

His resignation came just hours after The San Francisco Chronicle “contacted him about” Abraham’s allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Allegations against the former mayor first surfaced in April 2021, as highlighted in a San Francisco Chronicle investigation.

Abraham accused Foppoli of “sexual battery” with his “hands/feet/teeth” at a home in Palm Beach, according to documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Abraham’s attorney stated that the alleged incident took place in March 2021.

After Foppoli resigned, Abraham’s attorney sent a statement to Fox News that read: “We are glad that former Mayor is starting to feel some of the repercussions of his actions. We are hopeful that the police finish their investigation and turn this matter over to the State Attorneys office so that Mr. Foppoli can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The statement added: “Victims of sexual assault have been silent too long, and we should applaud the women who are brave enough to stand up and demand justice.”

On March 25, 2022, CBS San Francisco reported that the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office had sent its assault investigation into former Mayor Foppoli to California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office.

Although Abraham did not name Foppoli in her piece, she wrote at the end of her blog post: “… I also do not need to mention the rapists name as this person has already publicly broke the law by using my name in his ‘play victim’ press attack toward me and is on record and you can see who his failed lawyer is and all the other woman he also raped and his family winery cover up scheme to rape and fraud victims.”

Since their first report, the San Francisco Chronicle has published over “35 follow-up articles examining the institutional failures that enabled Foppoli’s alleged behavior, as well as the repercussions in Windsor and Sonoma County.”

The outlet writes that the California Fair Political Practices Commission is actively conducting two separate ethics investigations against Foppoli.