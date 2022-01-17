Farrah Abraham’s Ex Simon Saran Responds to ‘Violent’ Arrest

Simon Saran, who once dated “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham, issued a statement after the MTV personality was detained in Hollywood, California on January 15, 2022. Saran and Abraham ended on “bad terms” — according to him — after dating on and off for nearly two years.

Saran, 33, had four words after he discovered Abraham was arrested after allegedly hitting a security guard, per TMZ.

“Not surprised! Violent alcoholic!” he tweeted on January 16, 2022, sharing an article by Starcasm.

Heavy reached out to Saran for further comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Abraham, 30, denied the allegations against her. In fact, she wrote on Instagram that she was the one who was attacked at Grandmaster Recorders, a rooftop bar.

“For the record, I would never touch, harm, or continue cycles of abuse or hatred,” she said. “I couldn’t use my phone to call [the] police as you clearly see I’m the one being attacked and lied about.”

Abraham, who is the mother of 12-year-old daughter Sophia, plans to take legal action. Her court hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2022, per Page Six.

“Can’t wait for court and pressing charges as that is what I would do and is that 3rd time this year I am having to deal with being targeted and assaulted,” she said. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! My ptsd can’t handle anymore [sic] attacks.”

As noted by Page Six, Abraham was accused of battery and pleaded guilty to resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer — a misdemeanor charge — in 2018. She was sentenced to five days of community service and placed on probation for two years.

Abraham Said These ‘Attacks’ Are Why She’s Pursuing a Law Degree

According to Abraham, she is currently pursuing a Juris Doctor degree, or a J.D., an academic foundation that makes it possible for a student to pursue a career in the legal field.

She previously attended Harvard Extension School, but that ended when a professor urged her to drop a course and she accused them of “educational abuse.”

But Abraham has not given up on her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records. This was a private persons arrest,” the MTV personality told E! News in a statement. “My lawyer is handling from here.”

“It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I cannot even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of three attacked and harassed,” she said. “I look forward to court, as always.”

Abraham Shared the Video of the Incident on Instagram

In her social media post, Abraham wrote that she was “ganged up on” during the incident.

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” she said.

Although Abraham posted the video of the citizen’s arrest, she did include the audio.

“I would never hit anyone,” she said. “I never even touched anyone.”

“Thank you for putting me in cuffs against the law,” Abraham told police in a video posted by TMZ.

“I would never hit anyone,” she said. “I never even touched anyone.”

