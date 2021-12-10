Farrah Abraham Slams ‘Awful Mothers’ on Social Media

Farrah Abraham is at it again. On December 9, 2021, the former reality star posted an Instagram story saying, “I’m beyond sex-shaming. And I do love, even when I hear continually– this only happens when ‘Teen Mom’ stuff occurs– the overwhelming jealous and hatred, especially of awful mothers, and despicable sexist, misogynistic men.”

While it’s unclear exactly who the 30-year-old was targeting, she added that she won’t stop being the “independent woman” she is, and that she “isn’t going to stop for all the vocabulary haters out there.”

In the series of videos, Abraham also admitted, once again, that the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” special, which airs in early 2022, did get “physical.”

Here’s what you need to know:

On December 5, 2021, TMZ interviewed Abraham, asking how it was seeing her old costars on the set of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” Abraham replied, “I think we’re gonna see how that goes… I always wish them the best, I think there’s a lot of progress still to be made.”

Asked if any drama went down, she said, “I think I could walk through the door and drama would happen, sadly.” Abraham said she hoped others would be able to keep their hands to themselves and not “sneak up” on a woman.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” puts a number of the franchise’s fan-favorite mothers under one roof. The show will premiere on January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. eastern and pacific time. According to Distractify, the cast includes Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.





On December 8, 2021, MTV posted a sneak peek of the show, seen above. In the video, Abraham states, “This is gonna be a wild one.”

The video then cuts to a clip of Portwood and Gary Shirley, in which the latter asks if Portwood will get involved in any fighting with the other ladies. She replies, “Anybody who’s an asshole!”

At another point, Portwood screams, “I’m the beginning of this mother***king franchise!”

As fans may recall, Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2017. According to Life & Style Magazine, her firing took place after a conversation between Abraham and producer Morgan J. Freeman, in which she was given a choice between continuing on “Teen Mom” or “creating adult entertainment content.”

“Life & Style” reported that Abraham chose to leave because she viewed adult entertainment as being more lucrative.

Farrah Abraham Weighs in on Tristan Thompson

On her Instagram story on Monday, December 6, 2021, Abraham spoke out about Tristan Thompson on social media. After reports began circulating that Thompson is expecting a third child with a personal trainer he’s rumored to have gotten pregnant while still dating Khloe Kardashian, per Page Six, Abraham wrote on her Instagram story: “F–k woman abusers, f–k abortion, f–k @realtristan13. Get a vasectomy WOMANIZERS! these poor kids ! Jesus!”

The story is no longer active, but according to Page Six, Abraham included a screenshot of an article about Thompson on her account.

Abraham reportedly added, “The TEXAS government was right!”