Farrah Abraham Issues Official Statement About Her Co-Stars

Farrah Abraham is slamming the other teen moms, saying that she is “more educated then all of the teen moms put together.”

Abraham posted the statement to her Instagram story on February 8, 2022. The rest of the post read, “I know why I get attacked in real life it’s from the denial negativity I have to experience on Teen Mom.”

In a later Instagram story, Abraham vowed to leave the MTV franchise and called the other mothers “abusive.”

The reality star’s statements come on the heels of her being featured on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” — an appearance that did not go over smoothly. As highlighted by The Sun, the drama went down when Abraham accused Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd of having a baby just to get on TV. When Wharton approached Abraham about it, she replied, “I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto, too, like that.”

Floyd then said, “Ghetto? What are you talking about ghetto?” to which Abraham said, “I approach people much differently.”

Not long after, Floyd flipped over a nearby table in frustration. She told cameras, “It takes a lot to get me upset but when I get there, Zach says it gets bad. It’s a whole other devil that comes out of me. don’t talk about my kids ‘cause I don’t talk about yours.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Abraham Posted a 1-Star Yelp Review of Harvard’s Program

Over Summer 2021, Abraham enrolled at Harvard University for summer courses. Things quickly soured, though, after Abraham claimed she had been kicked out of a Zoom course by her teacher. On August 22, 2021, Abraham posted a Yelp review for Harvard’s extension program.

In the review, she wrote that she was “discriminated to the highest level” after being locked out of a Zoom class.

She wrote: “This is a ivy league lawsuit, scam, fraud. I had to dispute my tuition after the teacher claimed I had a neurological issue yet my other course I was asked to guest speak with effortless A. I would advise Harvard is not a safe nor credible school to attend. Educational abuse, deny student education, unsafe , discriminate, slander and poor mental health and writing and center help. Their own teachers do not know how to teach online! Hypocrite, scam , illegal ivy league joke.”

Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, had previously told The Sun that Abraham was enrolled at Harvard to “further her entertainment career.” She stated that her daughter was not interested in acting, but rather intended to “do production, writing, storytelling, directing, and more.”

Abraham Threatened to Sue Harvard University

In August 2021, Page Six reported that Abraham had posted a screenshot of her transcript from Harvard to her Instagram Story, and it showed her as receiving zero credits for her classes, “intermediate screenwriting” and “writing in the humanities.” Abraham’s Instagram story featured an “Extra Credit” gif.

On August 27, 2021, Abraham told TMZ that she intended to sue Harvard as she was subject to “educational abuse.”

She told TMZ, “I’m in a master’s program. I’m paying a higher rate and I still have sophomores in high school in my class. That’s not a master’s program. Harvard’s system is wrong. It’s abusive…”

She concluded, “I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time.”