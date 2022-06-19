Farrah Abraham Perplexes Fans With Father’s Day Post

“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham wished a Happy Father’s Day to Jerry Underwood, her daughter’s paternal grandfather. The MTV star created a TikTok video for Underwood, whose son, Derek, died in a car crash when he was 18 years old in December 2008.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL THE FATHER’S PRESENTLY WITH US & THOSE WHO HAVE PASSED,” Abraham wrote on June 19. “Even when we have lost amazing men in our lives we can not take for granted the amazing men who have been a constant in our lives through it all.”

“A very Happy Father’s Day to Grandpa Jerry! Fatherhood has not been easy but you have 12-stepped life and have always been a role model for me!” she continued. “Blessed you’ve been in my life and your amazing granddaughters and so many more of your children! Love you! Philippians 4:8.”

Abraham’s video was a photomontage, where she paid homage to Jerry Underwood and Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood. In one image, 13-year-old Sophia held a “Happy Father’s Day” balloon at Derek Underwood’s gravesite.

Abraham referenced the 12 steps in her Father’s Day post. She referred to the 12 Step Programs for Addiction Recovery several times since completing an in-patient trauma treatment in Texas.

The “Teen Mom” alum was arrested outside a nightclub in Hollywood, California after she was accused of hitting a security guard. The district attorney has not pressed charges against Abraham, but they have a year to take action, Abraham’s attorney told Heavy.

Fans Claimed Abraham Snubbed Her Father, Michael

Fans on social media noticed that Abraham, 30, didn’t mention her own father, Michael Abraham.

“The pettiness to exclude her actual father 🤦‍♀️,” wrote one person on Instagram.

“What about your own dad?! Her dad is always commenting back at me defending her yet she can’t even mention him in her post …wow,” a second person on Instagram agreed.

Other people were glad to see Sophia was able to maintain a relationship with the paternal side of her family.

“Out of all the things that are bizarre about Farrah, one of the most bizarre things is how she seems to have never had a falling out with Derek’s dad/family like she does with everyone else 😂,” they said. “I’m happy Sophia has a relationship with them though, she deserves it.”

It’s Unclear If Abraham & Her Father Are Feuding

Abraham is on the outs with her mother, Debra Danielsen, but she hasn’t publicly said anything about feuding with her biological father.

Michael Abraham attended an event for Debbie Durkin’s Ecoluxe Film & Music Experience in Beverly Hills, California, with his daughter and granddaughter in January 2022.

The following month, the former “Teen Mom” star penned a special message for her father’s birthday.

“Happy 65th Birthday to my one & only Dad! @michaelabrahamofficial Wishing my dad an incredible year ahead!” she said.

“A big thanks to my dad for being there for me through one of the hardest years of my life and forever evolving with me, it means more than I could write and I’m blessed to have one amazing father,” Abraham continued. “Love you Dad!”