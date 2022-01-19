Farrah Abraham’s Mom Releases Statement About Sophia

Debra Danielsen, the estranged mother of “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham, released a statement where she expressed concern for her granddaughter, 12-year-old Sophia.

Abraham, 30, was arrested outside Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California, on January 16, 2022. She was accused of hitting a security guard, a claim that Abraham refutes.

The “Teen Mom OG” star is slated to appear in court on May 19, 2022, to answer for a misdemeanor charge, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

After Abraham’s arrest, Danielsen told The Sun she was concerned about Sophia.

“I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle,” she said. “Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected.”

Danielsen told The Sun that Abraham always plays “the victim.”

Heavy reached out to Abraham’s rep for a response to Danielsen’s comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Debra D Convo w/ Tyler Cooksey: Teen Mom Reflection, Family Talk & More! Hope you all enjoy this installment of "Debra D Convo". It was an honor to have Tyler join me and discuss some notable moments from Teen Mom, my current & future projects, and much more. I thought it was very important for us to address some of the recent topics that have surrounded my family… 2022-01-10T06:07:40Z

In a January 10th, 2022, video posted to her YouTube channel, Danielsen talked about her estrangement from Abraham.

Danielsen, who goes by the rapper name DebzOG, said she still loved Abraham but had to let her go once she “grew up” and “turned 30.”

“You know, I had to make a choice that I need to be treated with some common courtesy and I need to be treated with some respect,” she said while speaking to Abraham’s childhood friend, Tyler Cooksey.

“And if that’s not happening, than that means I don’t respect my own self,” she continued. “So I had to call a time-out and I had to say, look, I can’t put up with this.”

Danielsen claimed Abraham was not treating her with kindness and respect.

“Right now I am not talking to Farrah because of an incident that occurred that, I felt, really hurt and disrespected,” she said. “So, I am praying for resolution and I would love nothing more in this world than to have restoration.”

“But again, I have to be treated with kindness and respect,” the rapper continued. “And I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I would. think that’s probably a good thing.”

Abraham Said She Was ‘Set Up’

Abraham claimed there was a clandestine plot that led to her arrest.

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” Abraham posted via Instagram.

“I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered,” the former “Teen Mom OG” star continued. “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer.”

TMZ posted a video of the incident, with audio, where Abraham denied hitting anyone.

“I would never hit anyone,” she said.“I never even touched anyone.”

“Thank you for putting me in cuffs against the law,” Abraham told authorities.

“I would never hit anyone,” she added. “I never even touched anyone.”

The “Teen Mom OG” star also denied the accusations against her on Instagram.

“For the record, I would never touch, harm, or continue cycles of abuse or hatred,” she wrote. “I couldn’t use my phone to call [the] police as you clearly see I’m the one being attacked and lied about.”

On January 17, 2022, Abraham warned her followers to keep their remarks positive and supportive.

“#WARNING Please keep your comments to community standards, this page does not tolerate lies, bullying, hate speech, misleading and false claims,” she wrote. “Stay supportive or keep your comments off this page.”

