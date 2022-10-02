Farrah Abraham Reveals What She Thinks of Sophia’s Boyfriend

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham confirmed that her daughter, 13-year-old Sophia, is dating. Abraham said her daughter’s boyfriend is a “good” person.

“He’s a good boy or I’ll make him that, either way,” Abraham told In Touch Weekly. “I talk about it in therapy.”

Abraham told In Touch Weekly Sophia and her boyfriend met while they were at “a songwriting camp from the Paramount Theater” and “they got some good music every time they’re together though.”

Abraham revealed that every day with the young couple is a “new day” and there have been some “ups and downs, definitely.”

“I think Sophia might be saying, like, she’s limited with her boyfriend,” she said.

Sophia’s boyfriend — whose name and likeness has been kept away from social media — went public with their relationship after Sophia posted a video of them going to to Build-A-Bear in August.

“He got me a build a bear plushie ❤️❤️❤️,” Sophia wrote on Instagram. The accompanying video shared their experience at the store. Sophia chose to create a “Toothless” dragon from the film “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Sophia is Abraham’s only daughter.

Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car crash in 2008 when he was 18 years old. Abraham was pregnant at the time.

Abraham Was Surprised Sophia Dated Before She Did

The former “Teen Mom” star was taken aback when she discovered her teenage daughter was ready to date — and she was not.

Abraham told In Touch Weekly she was “a little bit shocked that Sophia is dating before [she is].”

“That’s what I had to talk to my therapist about,” Abraham continued. “But anyways, I definitely have limits. Um, but I’m happy, I’m happy for Sophia dating them. That’s, uh, kosher right now.”

Abraham was last tied to Minus Gravity guitarist Mack Lovat. The former “Teen Mom” star told TMZ they were friends for two years and went to Hawaii together for her birthday.

Paparazzi obtained pictures of the duo kissing on a park bench.

Shortly after going public, Lovat denied he and Abraham were a couple.

“Sometimes people turn into monsters with press, happy I found out now,” Abraham told TMZ.

Lovat Said He Never Agreed to Date Abraham

As far as Lovat was concerned, he and Abraham were never an item.

He said they had only spoken a handful of times.

“To be fully transparent I wasn’t even aware of her fame when we initially met (not that it matters). I asked her if she wanted to hang again but, barring a random DM convo we had about the Grammy’s a year or so ago, we didn’t speak until last week,” Lovat told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in June.

“It was surprising to wake up and discover I had acquired a girlfriend overnight because I certainly never agreed to that.. with anyone,” he continued.

Lovat said he had just split from his girlfriend and wasn’t in a place to date anyone. He would have told Abraham this if she had asked to be exclusive — but she never did.

“I sent Farrah a text to clarify this, and to also let her know that I was under the impression something like that was a mutual decision,” Lovat told The Ashley. “She then proceeded to serve me some words and block me.”