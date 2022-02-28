VIDEO: Fans Have New Concern for Farrah Abraham’s Daughter

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham loves that her daughter, Sophia, is a teenager now.

She shared a new TikTok where she caught her daughter eating on top of the kitchen island and sleeping while her phone was in her hand a candle was lit. Fans had some issues with the video, but some were just worried about what could happen if Sophia left a candle burning unwatched again.

“Why use a chair?” Abraham captioned the first clip of Sophia, who sat cross-legged with a plate of food in front of her.

“Why set an alarm when you have a mom?” Abraham wrote for the second video, which showed Sophia passed out in her bed with black sheets. She was still holding her charging phone, which appeared to be on, and the candle flickered next to her.

“I LOVE MY #TEENAGER @sophialabraham_ #loveyoustill #momsoftiktok #teenmom,” Abraham captioned the image.

Sophia, who now has her own TikTok account, wrote “omg 💀💀.”

Fans Slammed Abraham For Not Giving Sophia ‘Boundaries’

Some people in the comments section on TikTok said Abraham was being too informal with her daughter.

“shes not your best friend. be a mom.She already looks like she is heading down a bad road,” they said.

“No boundaries no responsibility,” read another popular comment.

Others took issue with the fire hazard.

“That candle next to the bed is terrifying but then realizing this is farrah its all just terrifying 😂😂,” they said.

“The candle next to the bed makes me so nervous 😬,” a second person agreed.

Not everyone thought it was that big of an issue. Some people said it was “fine,” claiming they had slept throughout the night with candles lit and nothing happened.

Abraham Allowed Sophia to Get a Piercing

Allowing Sophia to sleep next to a lit candle isn’t the only thing Abraham has done that raised eyebrows.

Abraham announced that Sophia got her septum pierced on her 13th birthday as a way to welcome her into her teenage years.

Since the video of Sophia getting pierced was published on TikTok, it has garnered more than 9 million views.

“SOPHIA got her 13th birthday wish #septumpiercing she did better then her COVID shot 🤗🥳💜♓️,” Abraham wrote. “I’d rather a professional then DIY!”

Sophia was thrilled to have pierced. “so happy :)) this is my first tiktok vid and i’m excited to post more for you guys!” she said.

When someone asked how much it hurt, Sophia answered: “3/10 pain. it wasn’t as bad as i expected it to be lol.”

Abraham and Sophia did a photoshoot together, where they went “grudge” to celebrate her birthday.

“Happy 13th Birthday ! Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!” Abraham wrote on Instagram. “With every swipe 😢😍👏🔥 epic pictures model @sophialabraham Happy Birthday! Loved my grunge makeover!”

Sophia is Abraham’s only child. She’s one of the only “Teen Mom” stars to not have more children after first appearing on the MTV series.