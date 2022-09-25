Farrah Abraham Judged for Allowing Sophia, 13, to DM Strangers

“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham faced backlash after her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, created a “giveaway” on TikTok. The teenager promised her followers they could win a dozen black roses and a teddy bear if they private messaged her on Instagram.

“Enter the Giveaway now with one of your friends! on Instagram subscribe group only – winners announced 09/14 tag your BFF once subscribed,” Sophia wrote.

Abraham, 31, cheered Sophia on in the comment section. “I hope alex wins! See ya in the subscriber area 🙌,” she said via Instagram.

Sophia first launched her subscription service in August so she could “connect” with her fans better and weed out negativity.

“Subscribe to help me see your messages and let me know all the fun stuff I should share on private Subscribe !” she said. “Happy to have a more positive subscribe area to keep Instagram negativity out.”

Heavy reached out to Abraham for comment about Sophia’s giveaway but didn’t immediately hear back.

Viewers Were Concerned About Sophia’s Promo

Fans on Reddit were worried about the giveaway and some people chastised Abraham for allowing Sophia to create one.

“Why does 13-year-old Sophia have a paid subscribers only group where she does giveaways and private messages?!” an original poster wrote via Reddit. “Is this legal? She is not a celebrity. She’s a child!”

“What’s next only fans? This is a disgrace and her mother should lose custody. Nothing good can come from it. It’s very sad,” one fan said.

“It truly seems like Farrah is pimping this girl out and it’s disgusting. What a sorry excuse for a mother,” another penned.

Not everyone was against what Abraham allowed Sophia to do. Some people likened it to the modern way for teenagers to earn babysitting money.

“She’s trying to become a celebrity via social media. A lot of kids her age are doing this,” they wrote. “Small IG follower amount, small giveaways & small promotions. This is normal.”

Michael Abraham Defended Sophia Against Bullies

Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, popped into the comments section on TikTok to defend his daughter against naysayers online.

“you could be so pretty. if you would do something with yourself..” the social media user said.

“Why are to bullying my granddaughter,” Michael Abraham wrote. “fact she has accomplished more in her short life than most adults …. Don’t underestimate my granddaughter.”

Another person said they didn’t have friends, seemingly referring to entering Sophia’s giveaway with another social media user, but Michael Abraham took that comment as a slight against Sophia.

“Stop your BS… my granddaughter has friends … stop your harassment and lies,” he penned.

Abraham said she wouldn’t return to “Teen Mom” again after a brief role reprisal on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” But as chatter about “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” was gearing up, Abraham shared an interview with In Touch Weekly from 2020 where she said she was interested in talking about coming back.

“I think adult conversations would be amazing,” Abraham told In Touch in July 2020. “I mean, I would be open to even hosting a special for Teen Mom, you know, and having all those conversations with everyone. Maybe I’ll pitch that, but I don’t know when they’re going to be back to [filming].”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.