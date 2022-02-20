Farrah Abraham’s Mom Releases Statement About Sophia

“Teen Mom OG” alum Debra Danielsen said she is worried for her granddaughter, 12-year-old Sophia Abraham.

Danielsen responded to a tweet from a fan — who she follows on Twitter — that claimed her estranged daughter, Farrah Abraham, is living with her father, Michael Abraham, in Texas, after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment.

“If Farrah received a ‘7-figure’ pay day from MTV for a few hours of ‘work’ then why is she living with her dad & stepmom in a run-down 2 bedroom house in Texas? And why not pay for movers? Remember she was half paralyzed when she was moving boxes with Michael?” the person tweeted.

The social media user is referring to claims — apparently made by Michael Abraham on TikTok — that his daughter earned a substantial amount of money for her short-lived stint on the spinoff series, “Family Reunion.” She only appeared in two episodes before leaving.

Danielsen didn’t deny any of the claims made by the social media user. Instead, she claimed that her ex-husband — Michael Abraham — was secretly self-obsessed.

“Covert Narcissist, Michael, is not telling the truth. MTV isn’t paying anyone that type of money at this time when ratings have plummeted,” Danielsen tweeted.

“So glad you’ve stepped out of his toxic circle. You are awesome!” the social media user wrote.

“I hope other people will see through the lies and Farrah will get the treatment she needs. I am fearful for Sophia ❤️💯,” Danielsen answered.

This Isn’t the First Time Danielsen Expressed Concern for Sophia

Learning Self Love heals a broken heart https://t.co/a9oHYLMnEp Debra Danielsen photo pic.twitter.com/pRbSNgEa9p — Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen) February 9, 2022

Since their estrangement, Danielsen has been vocal about her concern for her granddaughter.

She said she was “afraid” for Sophia in January 2022 after Abraham was arrested on January 16 outside Grandmaster Recorders, a new rooftop bar in Hollywood. Abraham was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records.

Abraham is due in court on May 19 to answer for the charges, though she has publicly denied she hit the security guard at Grandmaster Recorders.

“It’s like defamation when someone says you touched them and I was actually attacked. Um, it’s just scary. It’s scary to be a woman in that position,” Abraham said to TMZ. “I was grateful for the police coming.”

Danielsen told The Sun that Abraham always plays the “victim.”

“I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle,” she said. “Bad behavior has consequences, and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected.”

Abraham Left California After the Arrest

Abraham admitted to TMZ — while she was standing in front of a U-haul — she was battling suicidal thoughts since her detainment. She wanted to leave California because she didn’t feel safe there anymore.

“I lost dysfunction in the upper right side of my body. I was recently, kind of, actually, attacked and illegally cuffed by some guy,” Abraham told TMZ.

She then became emotional, and her father, Michael Abraham, came on camera to comfort her. “I have such a hard time dealing with it,” she told TMZ.

I do feel like security would do that again when I go out,” Abraham said. “I’ve been working so hard on myself this past week since the incident.

The former “Teen Mom OG” star hinted she was leaving California because of her detainment.

“Sadly, I think I need that though,” she told TMZ about leaving the state. “I have never had that– … I love to move, I love to travel — I have never had it happen in any other state, in any other countries. It’s only been in Los Angeles.”

Abraham didn’t say where she was going. It wasn’t immediately clear if she was living in Texas with her father, like the social media user who interacted with Danielsen claimed.

Heavy reached out to Abraham for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.