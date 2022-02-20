Farrah Abraham’s Mom Releases Statement About Sophia

“Teen Mom OG” alum Debra Danielsen said she is worried for her granddaughter, 12-year-old Sophia Abraham.
Danielsen responded to a tweet from a fan — who she follows on Twitter — that claimed her estranged daughter, Farrah Abraham, is living with her father, Michael Abraham, in Texas, after she moved out of her Los Angeles apartment.
“If Farrah received a ‘7-figure’ pay day from MTV for a few hours of ‘work’ then why is she living with her dad & stepmom in a run-down 2 bedroom house in Texas? And why not pay for movers? Remember she was half paralyzed when she was moving boxes with Michael?” the person tweeted.
The social media user is referring to claims — apparently made by Michael Abraham on TikTok — that his daughter earned a substantial amount of money for her short-lived stint on the spinoff series, “Family Reunion.” She only appeared in two episodes before leaving.
Danielsen didn’t deny any of the claims made by the social media user. Instead, she claimed that her ex-husband — Michael Abraham — was secretly self-obsessed.
“Covert Narcissist, Michael, is not telling the truth. MTV isn’t paying anyone that type of money at this time when ratings have plummeted,” Danielsen tweeted.
“So glad you’ve stepped out of his toxic circle. You are awesome!” the social media user wrote.
“I hope other people will see through the lies and Farrah will get the treatment she needs. I am fearful for Sophia ❤️💯,” Danielsen answered.
This Isn’t the First Time Danielsen Expressed Concern for Sophia
Since their estrangement, Danielsen has been vocal about her concern for her granddaughter.
She said she was “afraid” for Sophia in January 2022 after Abraham was arrested on January 16 outside Grandmaster Recorders, a new rooftop bar in Hollywood. Abraham was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records.
Abraham is due in court on May 19 to answer for the charges, though she has publicly denied she hit the security guard at Grandmaster Recorders.
“It’s like defamation when someone says you touched them and I was actually attacked. Um, it’s just scary. It’s scary to be a woman in that position,” Abraham said to TMZ. “I was grateful for the police coming.”
Abraham Left California After the Arrest
I get paid more than $140 to $170 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.SmartPay1.com