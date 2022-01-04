Farrah Abraham Blasted for Sophia’s Controversial New Photo

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham faced criticism from fans who claimed she was allowing her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, to dress inappropriately.

Social media users on Reddit noticed Sophia’s Instagram story on January 3, 2021. It showed her wiping away her tears with cash while showing off her long artificial nails adorned with the Playboy bunny logo.

Playboy magazine was started by Hugh Hefner in 1953 and featured pictures of nude women.

A decade later, Hefner wrote why he chose a bunny to be a logo for his magazine. “The rabbit, the bunny, in America has a sexual meaning, and I chose it because it’s a fresh animal, shy, vivacious, jumping – sexy,” he penned, according to Unilad. “First it smells you, then it escapes, then it comes back, and you feel like caressing it, playing with it. A girl resembles a bunny. Joyful, joking.”

Hefner’s brand continued to grow and in 2005, Hefner appeared in “Girls Next Door,” a reality television series that showed lives of Hefner’s girlfriends who live with him at the Playboy Mansion.

Fans Worried Sophia Was Being Groomed

A Reddit thread about Sophia having the Playboy Bunny on her nails amassed nearly 200 comments. People who participated in the backlash feared Sophia was a child who was being sexualized.

“As [mentioned] in another post, Sophia has play on bunny on her nails 😳 This picture shows it clear,” an original poster wrote.

“This child is 100% being pimped by Farrah. Change my mind. HOW the f*** is this allowed to happen?! Farrah needs to go to jail she’s a sick twisted b****,” one person wrote.

“You kidding me? Wtf? This is gross, child abuse. Way to go Farrah, you trash bag,” a second fan wrote.

“Jesus Grooming Christ,” a third succinctly penned.

Not everyone was against Abraham. Some Reddit users noted when they were tweens in the early 2000s they used to wear the Playboy Bunny logo. A few people wrote they would put a Playboy Bunny sticker on when they tanned so they would have the outline of the logo when they were finished at the salon.

“Playboy is popular for the bunny logo again now,” they wrote. “Not necessarily for the history of playboy. It’s probably just a design done in the shop for display that she liked. Or at least that’s what I hope….”

Abraham Studied for the Bar in a Thong Bikini

Abraham might not have gotten into law school, but that’s not going to stop her from taking the bar exam. The 30-year-old shared a TikTok video that showed her studying for the test while wearing a thong bikini near the pool.

“Happy new year! Happy 2022, and I’m feeling it… I’m studying for my bar exam… the sun is shining and I’m wishing you all a big 2022,” Abraham said.

The former “Teen Mom OG” star revealed her 12-year-old was filming the clip. “I love that I can focus on my legal stuff,” she added.

Abraham briefly attended Harvard Extension School, but quit out after her professor urged her to drop the course she was in.

The mother-of-one wrote a Yelp review where she admonished the Ivy League school and then set her Harvard sweatshirt on fire, accusing the institution of “educational abuse.”

