‘Teen Mom’ Fans Criticize Farrah Abraham’s Parenting Choices

Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, has grown up a lot since appearing in the “Teen Mom” franchise. The 13-year-old recently caught fans’ attention after sharing a video of her getting a septum piercing on Instagram.

“I got my septum piercing for for my birthday!!” she wrote in the caption of the post. “I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!! 🖤🖤🥳🥳 .”

Farrah voiced her support in the comment section, writing, “SOPHIA THE FIRST 💜♓️ the first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Criticize Farrah

While Sophia seemed content with her decision, “Teen Mom” fans didn’t hesitate to call out Farrah for allowing her daughter to get a septum piercing.

“Farrah will regret what she’s doing to her daughter, wow,” one Instagram user commented.

“A septum piercing at her age is too young,” another user commented.

“13?? And getting her septum pierced? Shocking parenting,” a third user wrote

Some fans liked the piercing and defended Farrah and Sophia in the comments.

“It’s a piercing 😂😂 she can take it out lmfao,” one fan wrote. “It teaches responsibility to take care of it well and not get an infection. Are any of you her mother? No? Alright”

“People need to chill its only a piercing easy to take out and this one you can flip up and easy to hide if you need to,” a fifth user commented.

Farrah Reacts to Backlash





Play



Farrah Abraham Defends Daughter's Nose Piercing for 13th Birthday | TMZ Farrah Abraham says she's putting her child's happiness first, and standing by her decision to allow Sophia to get a septum piercing for her 13th birthday. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly… 2022-02-27T19:30:05Z

Farrah defended her decision to allow Sophia to get a piercing in a March 2022 interview with TMZ.

She told the outlet she wasn’t too keen on Sophia’s decision but wanted to make sure her daughter got the piercing safely.

“I would rather-this might be the cool mom in me or just a loving parent, but I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen sneaking off doing it herself,” she said.

The “Teen Mom” alum acknowledged her haters directly, stating, “to those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal. We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy and I covered those bases.”

Farrah Celebrates Sophia’s Birthday

On February 23, Farrah shared a series of photos on Instagram celebrating Sophia’s 13th birthday alongside a lengthy caption.

“I WENT GRUNGE FOR @sophialabrahamm,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy 13th Birthday ! Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!”

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to wish Sophia a Happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday!🎉🎉looking wonderful you both,” one fan wrote.

“Omgosh, she’s sooo grown up now!!! Happy birthday Sophia. ❤️❤️❤️,” another user commented.

“Hope you had a lovely birthday Sophia!🖤,” a third user wrote.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Responds to ‘Hateful’ Comments