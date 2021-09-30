Fans Uncover Cryptic Post From Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend

Simon Saran, who dated “Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham on and off for two years, seemingly shaded the MTV personality.

Saran didn’t mention Abraham by name, but he did talk about “someone” participating in “back-to-back” unscripted shows. People was the first to report that Abraham joined the rumored “Teen Mom” spinoff, which has not been confirmed by MTV just yet.

“Reminder: always be humble,” Saran tweeted on September 25. “One year you could be doing back-to-back reality shows, the next year back to back donkey shows. Things can change fast. Happy Saturday!”

Saran’s tweet was noticed by fans, who were curious about the San Diego resident’s current happenings. “After my post last night I wondered ‘what IS Simon up to?’ Dropping shade on Farrah was my answer,” a fan wrote on Reddit, sharing a screenshot of Saran’s message.

Some viewers hoped that Saran would return to MTV with Abraham. “Omg please bring Simon back for the retreat. If they’re filming in San Diego and he still lives in the area 👀,” they said.

Others defended Abraham, writing things like: “He stays thirsty. Sad she is clearly the best thing to happen to him. “Imagine committing on your “loser” ex five years later? TMW you realize Farrah is too good for someone.”

Abraham Hinted She Was Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Abraham, 30, didn’t appear to respond to Saran’s discreet message. She did, however, retweet messages about “getting back to her roots.”

In another post, the mother-of-one talked about returning to “set” while defending the people who work behind the scenes.

“I debate on coming back to work on set,” she tweeted on September 24. “I see people fatigued, lack of care, simple work ethics lack for every job description on a set lights, sound, producers, talent, security. Network executives & production owners fail to deliver on their promises & contracts. #IATSE #PROAct.”

Saran Surprised Abraham on ‘Ex on the Beach’

The last time Abraham appeared on MTV it was for “Ex on the Beach,” a show where people pursuing new relationships get “interrupted” by their exes.

When Abraham encountered Saran, she locked herself in a bathroom, Too Fab reported in January 2019.

Saran claimed Abraham did “a ton of bad crap” to him during their relationship.

“The only reason I came here was to make my peace with Farrah,” Saran told cameras in a confessional. “She’s really hard to get along with, so this is going to be interesting.”

Abraham, however, accused Saran of being duplicitous. “That person shouldn’t like be around me,” she said, per Too Fab. “My ex who took money from me, lied to me, doesn’t give a s***.”

Abraham’s Presence at the ‘Spinoff’ Caused a Stir

Producers kept Abraham’s participation in the spinoff a secret from the cast members, causing someone to lash out.

“They definitely got what they wanted: everything basically exploded on the set…again,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, who said in the spinoff has been “complete chaos” that’s been filled with fights.

“Everyone was absolutely pissed when they found out about Farrah. Words were said,” the anonymous person added. “One of the ‘Teen Mom OG’ girls actually flipped some furniture in anger. Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident.”

