Fans Alarmed Over Rare Video of Farrah Abraham’s Stepdad

“Teen Mom OG” fans had a lot to say when they saw a rare video of Farrah Abraham’s stepfather, Dr. David Merz. Merz has been married to her mother, Debra Danielsen, since November 2017. Danielsen posted a six-minute clip to Instagram and YouTube to show her followers her Christmas gift from Merz.

“Everybody keeps asking me about you, David,” she said at the beginning of the clip. “I told them you have been very, very busy helping sick people get over COVID and other problems. And I know it’s been a very stressful year for you.”

Merz is an infectious disease doctor with more than 20 years of experience who works out of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“But I wanted to share what my big gift was from my husband this year and I’m so excited and I really love it and I wanted to tell you ‘thank you very, very much,'” she said, standing in front of the holiday gift.

“This is a remembrance gate,” Danielsen explained. “We call it a remembrance gate because it remembers very special people in my life and our life.”

Merz barely spoke during the video. He kept his arms folded in front of his chest and showed little emotion toward his wife.

Merz and Abraham haven’t had the best relationship. The first time they met, Merz accused Abraham of bringing stress into Danielsen’s life.

“I’m not in control of negativity,” Abraham told him.

Merz admitted he watched “Teen Mom.” As noted by In Touch Weekly, there was a rumor that Merz reached out to Abraham via Twitter, but settled for Danielsen.

An original poster shared screenshots of Danielsen’s video to Reddit, where a majority of viewers said Merz looked unhappy to be standing next to his wife.

“He looks like she woke him up in his coffin even though she knows he isn’t supposed to be in direct sunlight,” one of the most popular comments said.

“This guy — he looks like he’s just so angry that he’s married to a wannabe rapper/influencer,” another wrote.

A third person wrote that Merz didn’t really want to be in the video with Danielsen. “It’s like he’s being held against his will. Like some kind of hostage video to show he’s still alive,” they said.

Merz only appeared in the first minute of the video. After that, Danielsen went on to explain the restoration process of the gate.

“Many of you know that I do love decorating and historic restoration and I do a lot of that and I’ve dedicated 30 years of my life to historic restoration, preservation, and being on the national register,” she said. “I can go do my own little HGTV and I wanted to share with you today.”

“This gate is from the 1890s. It was made in Cincinnati, Ohio. And I was lucky enough to get it from an architectural salvage firm in Lincoln, Nebraska,” she continued. “David was kind enough to say yeah he loved it also and I wanted to share a little bit. It took seven men to lift this gate and restore it and to paint it and to put it up there.”

Danielsen said the gate was special to her because it was adorned with tools and her late father was a craftsman who loved to watch home improvement shows.

