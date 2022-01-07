Farrah Abraham Talks About Sending Poop in a Jar to Followers

In a since-deleted and extremely bizarre video that later appeared on a “Teen Mom” fan account, Farrah Abraham appeared to be telling fans she is sending them poop in a jar. In the clip, Abraham said, “I want to tell you how I sh** in a jar and I send it to you. Ooh, so cool!”

She then held up a small jar, saying, “I put it in here… and then I cork it… I put a special message on it… Just sending you blessings of this year.”

She concluded, “I found the cotton ball… keeps the smell.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Comment on the Now-Deleted Video

In the comments section of the video, one person wrote, “That’s enough 2022 for today.” Another wrote, “Is she trying to be funny or is she serious? Is she trying to copy or mock Stephanie from 90DF?”

A third added, “What in the entire f*** did she just say??!”

As highlighted by The Sun, “90 Day Fiance” star Stephanie Matto recently announced she had made $70,000 a week by selling farts in jars.

In December 2021, Matto told Buzzfeed, “I think my main motivation was money, but I also thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention… And it has definitely worked.”

She added, “I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different! It’s almost like a novelty item!”

Farrah Abraham Slammed for Study Session

In early January 2022, Abraham was slammed by Reddit users for studying for the bar exam in a thong bikini and posting it on social media.

In the video, Abraham lays by a pool. She says, “Happy new year! Happy 2022, and I’m feeling it… I’m studying for my bar exam… the sun is shining and I’m wishing you all a big 2022.”

Abraham revealed that her daughter, Sophia, was the one behind the camera filming her. In the comments section of the same video on TikTok, one person wrote, “This is someone who needs attention. Unreal.”

Another wrote, “Who poses like this when their kid is filming. Come on.”

In August 2021, Page Six reported that Abraham seems to not have earned any credit for her Harvard Extension School classes. As noted by the outlet, Abraham posted a photo to her Instagram story that showed a transcript from the school. However, under the “earned credits” column of each class was a zero. Abraham still proceeded to include a graduate cap Gif on the story.

Abraham had previously proclaimed she would be taking legal action against Harvard for what she said was “education abuse,” per TMZ. The “Teen Mom OG” star wrote in a Yelp review that she was “being discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom for a course I payed for by the teacher Patricia Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugeboren.”

She added, “Hypocrite, scam, illegal ivy league joke… Harvard is pathetic and is educationally abusive to students.”