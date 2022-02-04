Farrah Abraham Said She Reported ‘Terrorist Activity’

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham said she experienced “terrorist activity” from a self-identified terrorist. Abraham made the claim while reviewing her old living quarters at Jardine Apartments in Los Angeles, California via Yelp.

Abraham, 30, gave the apartment complex a one-star review on February 3 and listed five reasons renters shouldn’t move there.

The first reason Abraham gave Jardine Apartments one star was because she had “cold water the entire” first month she was there. For her No. 2 reason, Abraham wrote she had an interaction with a man who said he was a terrorist.

“A man in the building claimed he was a terrorist and followed my friend and I into the building one night and the security protected him and not the woman reporting the terrorist activity & told me to move out with out caring about building safety, moving costs, Or due diligence,” she penned in her Yelp review.

Yelp Removed a Comment About Jardine Apartments That Hinted at the ‘Terrorist’ Incident

Although the comment was ultimately removed, an original poster on Reddit took a screenshot of a person who reviewed Jardine Apartments and told a different side of the “terrorist” incident.

“Recently discovered information about a tenant here who has already had issues with other tenants at their hosted events (it was the halloween party, she stole someone’s phone and called them a tourist and made a huge scene and discriminated him,” the anonymous social media user wrote.

The post was originally written on January 31, days before Abraham’s own review.

Abraham Referenced Her ‘Attack’ in Her Yelp Review

Abraham was arrested on January 15 outside a rooftop bar in Hollywood, California, but she maintains that she was “attacked.”

Toward the end of her Yelp review, she said that crime in the area was on the rise.

“There was more then 3 problems, not to mention the increase in crime, gunshots, ambulance, the night club music you hear through windows and the morning loud garbage dumpsters,” she wrote. “I could here my neighbor through my ceiling (their clock going off). It’s a disappointment to spend over 14k a month on rent and not have sound proof windows/ ceilings.”

She penned, “AFTER being attacked on the street a block from the building that was the last legal issue I could take as my safety and quality of life is priority.”

Abraham was detained after she was accused of hitting a security guard at Grandmaster Records. She has obtained two charges: one charge for misdemeanor battery and another misdemeanor charge for “resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer,” according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, as cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

Abraham denies hitting anyone and said she is the victim of the incident.

“I lost dysfunction in the upper right side of my body. I was recently, kind of, actually, attacked and illegally cuffed by some guy,” Abraham told TMZ.

“It’s like defamation when someone says you touched them and I was actually attacked. Um, it’s just scary. It’s scary to be a woman in that position,” she said to TMZ. “I was grateful for the police coming.”

