Farrah Abraham to Sponsor Trauma Survivors After Rehab

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham wants to give back. After completing a 28-day stint in a Texas rehab facility to treat trauma, Abraham said she is “certified” to sponsor trauma survivors.

“It’s about to be May, mental health awareness month, and I’m gonna give you a mental check. I was looking at Instagram and it was like, ‘How to cope with being triggered. Well, here’s the tea, you don’t read Instagram posts that say, ‘How to cope with being triggered’ and ‘swipe left and swipe this,'” Abraham said at the beginning of her Instagram video on April 28.

Abraham said people cannot heal from trauma simply by scrolling through social media.

“Reading on Instagram does not help you to do the work to cope with your trigger points, your PTSDs, your traumas. It’s about writing it down, it’s about doing the work, 12-step principles people,” she said with a clap. “It works. I mean, it can’t not work if it’s part of our human condition, of how to regulate, how to reconnect, how to get back our inner child.”

“You got this! Healing is health,” she continued. “Healing is wealth and I’m over that coping Instagram mess.”

In the caption for her video, Abraham wrote that she was “certified” to help and was “sponsoring and helping overs overcome their trauma.”

Abraham Gave Tips on How to Heal

In addition to telling people what not to do, Abraham also offered some treatments that worked for her.

She said cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), somatic experiencing, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) — combined with the 12-step principles — can help someone heal from trauma.

“For those with #mentaldisorders this has made my life! I did the work & so can you!” Abraham wrote. “Will post more on my website!”

“But watch what you read online it can cause you to #spiral #mentalhealth is #healing stop being #triggered today!” she continued. “You deserve your best life free from #anxiety #depression & bad people around you! 👏👏👏 #prayer & #meditation.”

Abraham claimed she helped an acquaintance “conquer homelessness,” though she didn’t explain how she helped him.

So I’m giving back to Earth and helping someone who is experiencing homelessness. And today’s the day to do God’s work. Wish me luck,” she said in a video posted to social meda.

Heavy reached out to Abraham for clarification, but she didn’t immediately respond.

Abraham Said the Trauma Center Changed Her Life

The “Teen Mom OG” alum revealed on March 1 that she was going to enter a treatment center to work on her mental health. Twenty-eight days later, Abraham said she was able to move on from things that caused her pain in the past.

“It didn’t only make my year… it made my life,” she told TMZ on April 5. “I’m not going to cry because I’m so happy and grateful, but last time I like broke out in really bad crying and was just having like a midlife crisis, but it happens.”

Abraham said she was able to focus on the positive things in life and be able to be present with her daughter, 13-year-old Sophia.