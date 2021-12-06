Farrah Abraham Makes ‘Physical’ Fight Claims Against ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, paparazzi in Los Angeles asked former “Teen Mom” star, Farrah Abraham, how filming went on the set of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” After hinting that things did not run smoothly, Abraham was asked if there was any “physical drama.” She replied, per TMZ, “Yeah, and I think people should not physically attack you, especially after COVID and every other thing going on in the real world of news. Don’t touch people.”





Abraham then joked, “I think I could walk through the door and drama’s gonna happen, sadly.”

The former reality star told TMZ that she was “sneak attacked” and “ganged up on” by her co-stars.

“I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves,” Abraham said. “Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well, so that’s kind of what happened to me.”

The Trailer for ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Was Released on November 30, 2021

Abraham’s claims come on the heels of MTV’s release of the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” trailer, seen above.

While there are flashes of an ambulance and what appears to be a physical altercation in the promo, it’s unclear if this was the same fight Abraham touched on in her interview.

Along with Abraham, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” will include moms Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline, from “Teen Mom 2.”

In a November 30 interview, the reality stars were asked how it was connecting with Abraham once again. Maci Bookout said, “Ummmmm….” while Amber Portwood explained, “We tried to make her feel better…?” However, all women agreed that Abraham experiences conflict with every member of the cast.

Abraham’s Drama With Harvard University





Over the summer, Abraham made headlines on countless occasions after threatening to sue Harvard’s Extension School for “educational abuse,” according to TMZ.

When the news outlet interviewed Abraham on the streets of Hollywood, she explained that the school is a “joke” and a “scam.” She also claimed she was the “most person of color” in the class.

According to The Sun, Abraham enrolled in Creative Writing and Literature at Harvard Extension School in June 2021. One month later, fans located a scathing review on Yelp that was written by Abraham.

Abraham told TMZ, “Harvard is a joke. It is a scam. That’s my Harvard review. I feel very sorry to see it… Everyone else was super white.”

She added that her frustration was rooted in a Zoom course that she was allegedly kicked out of by Professor Patricia Bellanca.

Abraham concluded, “Maybe it’s the midwest girl in me who’s from Iowa, but I’m a hard worker by nature. And just because you have an ivy league checkmark by your name, just because Harvard has systemically mentally, psychologically screwed us all up to thinking they’re the most prestigious ivy league — they’re not,” she told TMZ.

On August 30, 2021, Page Six reported that Abraham “seemingly got no credit,” for any of the classes she attended.