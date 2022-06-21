Fans Caught off Guard by Farrah Abraham’s Speech Pattern

A resurfaced clip of Farrah Abraham is making the rounds on the Internet, and fans are shocked by how “articulate” the former reality star sounds in the video.

The Reddit thread is titled, “This is the most normal Farrah has ever sounded to me. Old video tho.” In the clip, Abraham discussed the death of former co-star Valerie Fairman.

“I was very devastated because, you know, I think of– she has a seven-year-old child who now has a huge loss.” She continued speaking of Fairman’s daughter, stating, “I hope that they truly help her through bereavement, the loss of her mother, any drug or addiction problems in her future, and she needs to be surrounded by positive, awesome people.”

In the comments section of Reddit, fans tended to agree that Abraham sounded relatively “normal” in the video.

One user wrote, “she looks semi normaland sounds like shes not on pills. ahh if only we could rewind.”

Another weighed in, “This might be the only interaction involving Farrah EVER in which she’s not verbally assaulting the other person. Also she’s making sense here. Weird.”

And a third user agreed, writing, “Jesus God, Farrah – you are 100% accurate in this.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Critic Abraham’s Body

Abraham’s voice isn’t the only thing that has been criticized by fans.

In March, a Reddit thread posted photos of the original “Teen Mom” crew, and labeled the thread, “TBT to the first season of 16 and Pregnant! Too bad Ebony Jackson and Whitney Purvis didn’t join Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood on OG….”

In the comments section, users pointed out how different Abraham looks these days, claiming she “ruined” her body with plastic surgery.

One user wrote, “Farrah used to be so pretty, she really just ruined her unique face.”

Someone else added, “She had a nice frame too, shame she ruined her body with implants and her diaper butt.”

And a third wrote, “When people turn themselves into plastic they never do themselves any favors and I definitely don’t think Farrah did.”

Abraham’s 2022 Headlines

Abraham has made headlines a number of times this year– unfortunately, many of those headlines haven’t painted her in the best light.

On January 16, Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault at a club, according to E! News.

The outlet spoke to the Los Angeles Police, who stated that the alleged incident took place on the night of January 15 at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the incident, writing that Abraham allegedly “got belligerent” and “slapped the guard.”

In an update, Abraham later told TMZ, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

Abraham said she believed workers at the establishment “filmed the whole thing to leak to the media.”