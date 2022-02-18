Farrah Abraham’s Mom Posts ‘Bizarre’ Video

Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, recently faced criticism after posting a confusing video on Instagram.

Debra started the video by stating, “It’s springtime and love is in the air, but all I’m hearing are pickup lines.” She then proceeded to blow two wooden instruments.

The “Teen Mom” alum then shared two of her favorite pickup lines, the first being “if you were a chicken, you would be impeccable,” and her personal favorite, “did it hurt when you fell from heaven?”

She ended the video by stating, “Hey, this is the mating and dating season. Best ever, good luck!”

Fans fled to the comment section to express their confusion over the video.

“Bizarre,” one Instagram user wrote. Another fan chimed in, writing, “I didn’t get not 1 bit of this post.”

One Instagram user commented that they loved the post, writing, “Deb, you’re a little crazy…. And I’m here for it Mama 😂🔥❤️.”

Farrah Abraham Blocks ‘Teen Mom’ on Social Media

Farrah Abraham’s appearance on the MTV spin-off show “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” resulted in a heated exchange between Farrah and Cheyenne Floyd.

Cheyenne joined the “Teen Mom 2” cast after Farrah left the show, but that didn’t stop the “My Teenage Dream Ended” author from sharing her thoughts about Cheyenne online.

Shortly after Farrah arrived on the “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” set, Cheyenne’s ex, Cory Wharton, with whom she shares her daughter Rya, confronted Farrah about comments she made in the past.

Cory asked Farrah about a comment she made where she accused Cheyenne and Cory of “having a baby to get on TV.”

Cory asked Farrah if she really felt that way, to which she replied, ‘I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto, too, like that.”

“Teen Mom” fans criticized Farrah’s behavior on social media, calling her remarks “ignorant” and “racist.”

Farrah responded to the backlash by sharing a screenshot that showed she had blocked “Teen Mom” on Twitter.

She explained her reasons for blocking the account in a lengthy February 9 Instagram post, stating that she “no longer supports the network.”

Farrah Has ‘No Relationship’ with ‘Teen Mom’ Co-stars

Farrah’s “Teen Mom” co-stars Maci Bookout and Ashley Jones recently appeared on “The Doctors,” where they discussed their relationship with Farrah.

Dr. Andrew Ordon asked Maci about Farrah’s recent arrest. Maci shared that she hasn’t contacted Farrah about the arrest, telling Dr. Ordon, “I’ve never had a relationship with Farrah close enough to reach out to her about it, so I kinda just let it sit where it is.”

Ashley echoed Maci’s remarks stating she isn’t close with Farrah but doesn’t judge her for her past actions.

Farrah responded to the segment on Twitter, writing, “Literally I have no relationship with any of these women on @teenmom & Do not use my name for press for this fake tv show – my @TheDoctors segment was valuable and real. let’s talk mental health next time. #Trauma”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV

