Ashley Jones & Jade Cline’s Feud Explained Amid Retreat Fight

A fight broke out on the first night of the “Teen Mom” Retreat spin-off, according to an exclusive report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The outlet has closely been following the drama, which reportedly occurred between stars like Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, and Briana and Brittany DeJesus.

The California retreat was supposed to be an opportunity for the women to heal from past debacles.

“The first night was supposed to be just the girls of the cast hanging out, and everyone making up with the girls who they had fights with in the past,” an insider told The Ashley. “They hoped everyone would make-up on camera and then they could all move on without tension but that didn’t work out.”

Stemming back to “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant,” there has been tension between Jones and Cline. Both MTV personalities were later promoted to “Teen Mom 2.” First, Cline replaced Jenelle Evans in 2019 and then Jones stepped in for Chelsea Houska in 2021.

What Started Jones & Cline’s Feud

The feud between Jones and Cline stems back to 2019 after Cline was promoted to “Teen Mom 2” first.

“It seems Ashley wasn’t happy that Jade got on ‘Teen Mom 2’ and she came for her,” a source told Champion Daily in 2019. “A massive fight broke out and Jade and Ashley almost got into a physical altercation… It was truly insane.”

Years later, Jones wasn’t willing to say she was sorry for the past.

“Ashley refused to apologize to Jade, and that pissed Jade off big-time,” the source added to The Ashley. “That’s when Jade went off and Briana is close to Jade so she was backing her up. Then Ashley started in on them both.”

Jones later took to Instagram to threaten her cast members.

“B****** want to be hard at the reunion. I will beat you the f*** up. Period. You know my hotel number,” she wrote, per Champion Daily. “And I don’t do bless so just no Kayla and jade. The next time y’all wanna take y’all shoes off be about it b****. Cause you can’t whoop me and I’ll wait.”

Jones Denied the Fight Became Physical

The fight was first leaked by DeJesus matriarch Roxanne, who went on Instagram live to say that she was fed up with “Teen Mom 2″ and its cameras.

“Three girls didn’t go in there to be bullies,” Roxanne DeJesus said during her rant, per The Ashley. “They went in there, minding their business and s*** broke out. I don’t want to know what happened; I don’t even care at this point.”

“I will not tolerate the f****** financial abuse. I will not tolerate your fake security, your fake COVID cleaning…everything about it is fake,” the DeJesus patriarch continued. “The most real thing about Viacom right now is my family. The most authentic, real thing is my family!”

Jones later took to Instagram to say that the truth would eventually come out.

“Just to be very clear, I did not attack anyone,” the “Teen Mom 2” star wrote via Instagram on September 16. “I was ganged up on and people tried to get physical with ME. Not the other way around. So let’s all tell the truth cause when the footage airs someone is going to look like a liar.”

