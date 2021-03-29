Fired Teen Mom Star Admits to Missing the Show

Jenelle Evans, a former Teen Mom star who was fired from the series, admitted to missing the show. The North Carolina native was promoting her new podcast, “Girl S#!t,” when she revealed that she had a hard time accepting she was no longer a part of the MTV realm.

“You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into,” she told Us Weekly when talking about her new venture, which debuts on April 1. “It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you.”

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she continued. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Jenelle was fired from MTV in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their pet dog, Nugget. He claimed the animal had bitten their daughter Ensley on the face and said he fatally shot Nugget in the woods. David was never prosecuted for the killing because of the wavering statements Jenelle made to the police.

David was fired from MTV the previous year for making homophobic and transphobic statements online.

Jenelle Was Fired at the Worst Time

Jenelle says there is much more of her story she would like to share with fans. After she was fired from Teen Mom 2, she and David were investigated by Child Protective Services and all the children who live with them — David’s daughter Maryssa, Jenelle’s son Kaiser with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and Ensley — were briefly removed from the home.

In October, several months after the children returned home, Jenelle left David on “the land” and moved to Nashville. By January 2020 they had reconnected and just before the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March 2020 they announced they were back together.

“I feel like I need to catch people up and show the true me and that I wasn’t completely a horrible person when we stopped filming,” she told Us Weekly.

Jenelle Doesn’t Hold Any Grudges

The Teen Mom 2 star has regularly bashed former co-star Chelsea Houska and set a gift from Kailyn Lowry on fire, but she said she doesn’t have ill feelings toward any of her old peers.

“I feel like I don’t have bad blood with anybody, but I’m, you know, keeping things civil, not really talking to anybody,” she said.

On more than one occasion Jenelle accused Chelsea of getting a “golden edit” and claimed that MTV demonized her. “You have Chelsea, who they portrayed as the Golden One,” the mother-of-three said, as first noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Like, I knew some things she would do behind closed doors when we would go to the Reunion shows but that was never brought up,” she continued. “I’m not trying to rat her out, or even say the things she did but I’m just saying she’s not a goodie-two-shoes. It makes me upset that they wouldn’t show her raw footage but they made me out to be like a villain.”

