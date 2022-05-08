Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Joins OnlyFans

Jenelle Evans has joined OnlyFans, and followers must pay $20 each month to subscribe to her page.

The subscription-based platform is a location where “users can sell and/or purchase original content,” in the words of Complex. The outlet added that the site started garnering public attention during the COVID pandemic lockdown as a destination for sex workers. “The subscription-based platform has since ballooned into a world of its own, where artists, entertainers, sex workers, and others can monetize their influence.”

Evans informed fans she had kickstarted an OnlyFans page on her Instagram Stories— on May 8, 2022, she uploaded a video in a pink bikini. She included the text, “Can’t cancel me here,” which linked to her new OnlyFans page. Evans has uploaded six posts as of May 8.

Evans Posted a TikTok about Feeling Depressed

On May 7, 2022, Evans uploaded a TikTok and captioned it, “Depressed.”

In the background of the video, Evans’ voice can be heard saying, “Are you happy? That’s a great question. I’m…. day by day, you know? I would love to say, ‘Yeah I’m happy.’ Truth is, that’s not really the answer– that’s not how I feel. Also, depression is very much something that is still living with me.”

Evans’ TikTok followers weighed in on the video by supporting the former reality star. One person wrote, “Girl I deal with the same. Hang in there.”

Another added, “Rely on the few people who actually support you. Real is a dime a dozen.” And a third simply supported Evans by writing, “keep ur head up.”

Evans’ Influencer Deals

depressed. Not to be all dramatic, BUT social media HAS been getting to me lately. I needed to take a couple of days to relax and take a step back. Like and subscribe for more content like this daily! Turn notifications ON to know when video uploads are posted ❤️ #mentalhealth 2022-05-04T18:20:55Z

News that Evans has joined OnlyFans comes on the heels of the former reality star posting a YouTube video about feeling “depressed.” In the video, Evans wore sunglasses, admitting that she had recently been crying.

“I don’t want anyone to see my tears because all they do is make memes about it,” she stated.

Evans continued by opening up about how “haters” have gotten to her. “I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

She claimed that the “hate campaign” has interfered with her brand deals. Evans described a six-month brand deal she had landed and stated that after haters contacted the company, she was let go. “That was job security and security for my family,” she explained.

“It’s like another side income that was promised upon for six months. I haven’t done anything to deserve this.” She added that her reality TV co-star, Briana DeJesus, had invited her to be part of a “lawsuit party” she was throwing after her case against Kailyn Lowry was dismissed, but Evans didn’t want to show up and be manipulated into filming.

Fans were, once again, supportive of Evans in the comments section of the YouTube video. One user wrote, “MTV did you dirty, the Fans/haters did you dirty and you deserve happiness. Reddit needs to delete the subreddit that is after you bc its not ok for it to still exist, I went and looked at it and i was horrifyed.”

Another added, “Stay strong Jenelle, I’ve been watching your story on teen mom 2. I admire your strength. You’re beautiful and inspiring. The haters have nothing else to do.

P.s I know that tv shows manipulate watchers, by editing and not including certain narratives. They really ruined your character, you do you at least you have your own channels now where we can see the true you.”