Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Shares Engagement News

Wedding bells are ringing out this morning, as earlier this week former “Teen Mom 2” star Ashley Lanhardt got engaged to her boyfriend Lee Runion.

“It’s official official, she said yes!! Have never felt more sure about anything in life! You compliment me in all aspects of life! I am so excited to bring our family into this world with you as my ride or die. I love u to pieces!!!! 2023 is going to be another massive year for us,” Runion wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the happy couple showing off the engagement ring to the camera.

Fans will remember Lanhardt from “Teen Mom 2” as the on-and-off girlfriend of Nathan Griffith, who is Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé and father to her son, Kaiser, of whom the two share custody. While Lanhardt’s relationship with Griffith didn’t go the distance, she is now happily engaged to Runion.

See Lanhardt’s engagement ring, plus hear what fans have to say, below.

Friends & Fans Alike Are Thrilled For the Happy Couple

Lee Runion’s post received comments full of love and support from his and Ashley Lanhardt’s friends and fans, who wrote messages including, “Yes yes yes!! Congratulations to you both! So so happy for you! 🤍” and “Congratulations!!!! Beautiful ring !!!!”

Lanhardt and Runion have been together for just over two years now, as an October Instagram post celebrating their anniversary confirms. The two celebrated their two-year anniversary at Country Thunder music festival, and Lanhardt wrote that she, “Had so much fun this weekend and FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER [Runion put his] phone down and checked out of ‘work mode’. Can’t wait for next year 💓”

Lanhardt’s ex-boyfriend and “Teen Mom” star Nathan Griffith had previously confirmed her and Runion’s relationship in a July 2021 Instagram Live. Griffith confirmed for fans at the time that he and Lanhardt were officially over, saying, “Relationships are a hard thing to deal with. Someone might be in love, the other person might not be in love. So how do we deal with that? Like, you want to give your 100 percent in but the other person’s not 100 percent in….some people are hurt.”

Griffith did shout out Runion during the Live, saying that Lanhardt’s new man was “a very attractive guy”.

Nathan Griffith Married in Secret This Year

While “Teen Mom” star Nathan Griffith may have been sad to lose Ashley Lanhardt in 2021, she is not the only one who has moved on from the relationship. According to Us Weekly, Griffith revealed on Facebook in May 2022 that he had quietly gotten married to his girlfriend May Oyola on April 30th of this year, which was confirmed in court documents.

Oyola was born in Argentina and currently lives in Miami. Besides her status as a Philadelphia Eagles fan, though, not much else is known about the new Mrs. Griffith.

Griffith spoke with the U.S. Sun about the wedding, which included a low-key ceremony on a Miami rooftop. Griffith said, “We’ve wanted to get married for a while now but had dealt with bumps in the road along the way. We finally got married on the rooftop of a hotel in April and we had somebody who could notarize the wedding ceremony with us.”

The two plan on having a second, larger ceremony in Argentina with Oyola’s family.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer’s Sister Victoria Gives Birth to Twins