Gary Shirley Testifies in Amber Portwood’s Custody Battle

“Teen Mom OG” star Gary Shirley defended his ex-girlfriend, Amber Portwood, while testifying in her custody battle against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, according to audio obtained by The Sun on April 20. Portwood wants to stop Glennon from taking their son — 3-year-old James — from Indiana and moving him to California, The Sun wrote.

Shirley, 35, and Portwood, 31, share one child together, 13-year-old Leah. Though they’ve had a rocky relationship over the years, Shirley testified Portwood is currently stable and that their co-parenting relationship is positive.

“Amber is a different person now than she was with me, and she is a different person than she was even a year and a half ago,” he said during an Indiana court hearing on March 3, per The Sun. “I do notice more positive things. Actually, I am very proud of her. It’s a great responsibility that she has.”

Shirley became emotional when he talked about the different relationship Portwood has with her son versus her daughter, according to The Sun. “It’s a different bond with James than she had with Leah,” he said in the audio, transcribed by The Sun. “Because when Leah was that age, she was in prison and some other things going on with her, and I think that the person she is today is not the person she was then.”

Portwood Is Currently on Probation

Portwood was sentenced to three years in prison in May 2012 after she pleaded guilty to a substance charge, per the Indy Star. She was released in November 2013 after spending 17 months behind bars.

Portwood and Glennon split in July 2019 when James was 1-year-old after an incident where she pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star reported. She was sentenced to 906 days of probation.

Glennon alleged Portwood attacked him with a machete while he was holding James, as reported by TMZ.

Portwood’s rep told TMZ that she wanted to “move on” from the incident after Glennon apparently leaked audio of the incident, writing:

“These recordings, obtained without Amber’s knowledge and disseminated without her consent, serve as a painful reminder of a challenging and complicated time in her life she would like to move on from. Her full focus continues to remain on reaching a move favorable custody agreement for her son, James.”

Portwood Now Has Leah’s Support

Portwood talked about her life in her second memior, “So, You’re Crazy Too?” She talks about her two secret pregnancies, her battle with mental illness and drug abuse.

Portwood said she and Leah are doing better.

“We are now at a point that it is a fun relationship,” Portwood told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We’re not what people think anymore. She needed her time. She needed to understand and cope with my past.”

“I think Leah took a while to understand. She told me she could see the change [in me]. I thought that was beautiful of her to say,” she continued. “What I did, I was going to stay present and not stay away from her.”

Portwood has been diagnosed as having five mental illnesses, including borderline personality disorder and bipolar. “Leah knows a couple of things,” Portwood told The Ashley. “She’s aware of what my mental illnesses are and that is a big step.”