Gary Shirley Weighs in on Amber Portwood’s Geist, Indiana, House

“Teen Mom” star Gary Shirley said Amber Portwood’s house in Geist, Indiana — which her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, occupied for three years — smelled like “stale urine” when they reentered the property.

Glennon had been living there with 4-year-old James — the son he shares with Portwood — but he vacated the home when a judge awarded him full custody. They moved to California, allowing Portwood to take back her home.

As part of their previous custody agreement, Glennon and James lived in the home while Portwood rented a house.

Shirley, who shares 13-year-old daughter Leah with Portwood, “investigated” the Geist home with Portwood after Glennon and James left Indiana for California.

“The biggest problem wasn’t the way it looked. It was the way it smelled,” Shirley told Dr. Drew Pinsky during part 2 of the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” reunion. “I mean, it was like stale urine… Like, the couch was covered in piss.”

“I was curious. Was it the carpet? Was it this, that, and the other?” he continued. “As I investigated, there was like a baby blanket on the couch and half the couch was broken and the other part of the couch covered in urine.”

Shirley didn’t think the home was fit for James. “I don’t think it was a good place for any child to be in,” he said.