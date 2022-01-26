PHOTO: Fans Blast Gary Shirley’s IG Post With Daughter Leah

“Teen Mom OG” fans ripped Gary Shirley after he posted a picture with his eldest daughter, 13-year-old Leah.

Shirley, 35, shared a photo of himself with Leah on Instagram on January 25, saying he was happy he got to spend extra time with his daughter since she had school virtually that day.

“One of my best friends in the entire world right here, she’s enjoying the day at home (E learning) I’d say she’s one lucky girl!” he wrote. “Has 2 mom’s @realamberlportwood1__ & @kristina_shirley3 & 1 over protective papa! We are missing our little Emmy whose is on a hybrid schedule and today is one of her in school days.”

Fans Were Confused Why He Mentioned His Ex

A screenshot of the post was shared on Reddit, where the discussion mainly focused on Shirley’s ex-girlfriend and Leah’s mom, Amber Portwood. The thread garnered more than 350 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

People weren’t sure why Shirley included Portwood as “one” of Leah’s mothers, especially since Leah spends more of her time with Shirley and his wife, Kristina Anderson.

As documented on “Teen Mom OG,” Leah has a tense relationship with Portwood and has begun setting boundaries with her mother. She’s been taking “space” away from Portwood for nearly two years.

However, Leah has expressed her love and appreciation for Anderson, her stepmother.

“I have no idea why he keeps trying to make Amber happen. She’s a POS and he can respect Leah’s wishes of no contact without trashing Amber and still not kiss her ass via social media,” one fan wrote.

“She has one mom. Kristina,” said another popular comment.

Some people suspected Shirley included Portwood in the post because he was trying to be publicly cordial with his ex.

“Maybe Gary thinks it will be less harmful for his daughter in the long term to see him saying nice things on social media about her birth mom rather than drag her through the mud (Amber already does a bang up job with that all on her own),” they noted.

Portwood Said She Feels Like a ‘Bad Mom’

In the spinoff series “Teen Mom Family Reunion,” Portwood — who shares 3-year-old son James with her ex, Andrew Glennon — admitted that she didn’t feel like she was a good mother.

“Sometimes I don’t feel like I am a mom,” Portwood, 31, said. “I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn’t a good mom. I wasn’t there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting.”

Portwood said she’s been trying to improve for her children.