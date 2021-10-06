VIDEO: Gary Shirley Blasted for ‘Forcing’ Amber Portwood on Leah

“Teen Mom OG” star Gary Shirley was accused of “forcing” ex-girlfriend Amber Portwood on their daughter, Leah.

Fans weren’t pleased when Shirley reached out to Portwood after their 12-year-old said she wasn’t interested in reconnecting with her biological mother.

“Sneak peak for Amber. Gary forcing a relationship with her onto Leah just aint the business,” one person wrote on Reddit, sharing a segment from the October 5 episode.

“This also irritates me because Gary needs to listen to Leah and respect her feelings, she doesn’t want anything to do with Amber right now and it’s extremely understandable,” another fan agreed. “Stop forcing it!”

A different viewer said Shirley should respect Leah’s feelings. “Gary needs to stop forcing Leah to accept Ambiens nasty behavior just because that’s her mom,” they wrote. “He needs to give her space and time to process everything.”

Leah said in the September 28 episode of “Teen Mom OG” she didn’t want to speak with her mom after she “hurt” her stepmother, Kristina Anderson, by calling her a “homewrecker” and a “whore” on Instagram. Shirley tried to level with their daughter, saying sometimes people make mistakes, but Leah didn’t budge.

During a side conversation with Anderson, Shirley said Leah was reacting to more than Portwood’s social media rant.

“For Leah, it’s accumulated so many things that are hard to forget,” he told his wife.

Even though Leah is still upset, Shirley said he is ready to move forward after Portwood apologized.

“It’s a start,” he told his wife. “At some point, I want Leah to be able to see [her half-brother] James. I want to be able to see James. I know that Amber’s going to see Leah, so even if it’s a small start I might try reaching out.”

Shirley Was Hesitant About Forgiving Portwood





Shirley still had some hesitation when it came to allowing Portwood back into his family’s life.

“If we’re all getting along, it will make it easier for Leah,” he told Anderson, expressing some doubt. “My biggest fear is we’re gonna fix this and then it’s a matter of time because if her relationship isn’t repaired with Leah.” He worried their daughter would remain angry with her mother and “take it out on” him and Anderson.

Anderson was worried about how the reconciliation between adults would affect Leah.

“Just because we apologized and get everything out of the way, it doesn’t mean that Leah’s relationship will ultimately be fixed,” Shirley said. “Leah still might need time, I don’t know.”

“But at least us — as parents — can be on the same page,” Anderson added. “I think everything came crashing down at once. We just can’t keep going down this path.”

Shirley Said He Was ‘Done’ With Portwood

Shirley has known Portwood since they were teenagers, but if they didn’t have a child together he would want her out of his life.

“Honestly, if I could have it my way I would just be done with it but that’s not the case,” he told Anderson on the October 5 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “We have a kid together and we have to make sure that that kid is healthy and happy.”

Since Portwood apologized, Shirley decided it was time to move forward and forgive his ex.

In her apology video, Portwood told Leah she was sorry for missing out on her daughter’s milestones.

“To my beautiful daughter,” Portwood said last week. “I’m so proud of the young lady you have become. I know I missed some very important times in your life, times that a mother should not miss, while I was still trying to understand my own life.”

“I am so sorry for the things that I did that kept us apart,” she continued. “I never ever wanted to hurt you. I think about you every day and I will never stop trying to mend our relationship no matter what it takes. I will always love you. You are my heart no matter what.”

