Gary Shirley Faces Parenting Criticism Over Leah From Fans

“Teen Mom OG” star Gary Shirley went to a parenting coach to get some advice on how to handle the delicate situation with his ex-girlfriend, Amber Portwood, and Leah, the 12-year-old daughter they share.

Leah and Portwood’s relationship has been strained, with Shirley suggesting that Leah forgive her mother and move forward. Leah, however, isn’t ready to make amends. When MTV cameras filmed their last reunion, Portwood admitted the lunch was “awkward” and questioned the “point” of the meeting because her daughter barely spoke to her.

In the November 9, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Shirley decided to go to a parenting coach for advice.

“The first thing is: I’m Leah’s advocate,” Shirley told his wife, Kristina Anderson. “I’m here to support Leah at all costs.”

“So, I need to make sure, and get some insight,” Shirley continued. “Am I doing the right thing by letting Leah take some space? I don’t know. I have been looking for, like, some kind of therapist to talk to for myself.”

Though Shirley was hesitant to seek counseling in the past, he was ready to take the next step. “My first job is being a father right now so I’m seeing a parenting coach tomorrow,” the father-of-two revealed.

The Parenting Coach Said Shirley ‘Might Be Overlooking’ Leah’s ‘Trauma

When Gary met with the parenting couch, mononymously identified in the episode as Elizabeth, he explained Portwood has a history of not showing up for her daughter and picking men over Leah.

“So ultimately, I want to encourage, you know, the mother-daughter relationship,” Shirley told the counselor. “Amber wants the relationship, Leah don’t. I’m letting her choose.”

Elizabeth said it was important for Leah to feel like her feelings are valid.

Shirley added that he was trying to encourage Leah to see her mother.

“You might be overlooking the trauma that Leah has gone through. I think if you force her into that relationship then you’re basically saying, ‘All these feelings you have, they’re not that important,” Elizabeth explained. “Having this relationship with your mom is.. that’s more important.’”

Elizabeth suggested Leah go to therapy.

“Everybody needs someone to talk to,” the counselor told Shirley. “There’s a wound in her heart, and that has to be healed. There’s no reason why, you know, you can’t help her to eventually have a relationship with Amber. But the most important thing is that she grows up emotionally healthy.”

W”e have to see what Leah wants,” she continued. “With everything that she has going on talking to a third person who has nothing to do with anything else would be good. She has to be free to say whatever she wants. It just sounds like she has a lot of stuff to get out.”

Fans Called Shirley an ‘Idiot’

“Teen Mom OG” viewers were not exactly pleased with Shirley after the November 9, 2021, episode aired on MTV.

“This idiot needed everyone to tell him to do the right thing. Let that sink in,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“I feel like a parent shouldn’t need a parenting coach to tell him to pay attention to his daughter’s needs and opinions instead of his ex’s needs and opinions,” another person added.

Some people took the opportunity to slam Shirley, Anderson and Portwood. “Gary and Kristina are way too accommodating to that piece of s***, and meanwhile, Leah’s wants fall on deaf ears from them both,” they said.

