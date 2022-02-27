Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Wife on Instagram

On February 26, 2022, Gary Shirley shared a rare photo of his wife, Kristina Shirley, on Instagram. He captioned the pic, “Date night with my wife! No Cooking Tonight! Love this girl! 💯 @kristina_shirley3 you are one of the most beautiful souls I know. I don’t know how I would do this without you. Thank you for everything Cutie Pie!”

On Reddit, fans were curious if the caption was a dig at Gary’s ex, Amber Portwood.

According to The Sun, Portwood hurled a number of accusations at Shirley in a video in January 2021. At one point she said, “How many times did you sit there and say ‘oh, you’re missing big daddy’?”

In the video, she continued, “I mean, there’s even one incident where I was super super sad, you’re the one that sat on the couch, brought me, lied down, forced me to lie down on you, put your arm around my waist, underneath my boob and started rubbing on my head. The producer – the old producer – knew about that, this was before, he walked in on it!”

She also called Shirley and Kristina, “gross.”

Reddit Suspected the Caption Was a Dig at Portwood

As some fans may recall, in February 2021, Portwood changed her Instagram handle to “beautiful souls only” amid drama with Gary. For that reason, fans assumed Gary referring to his wife as a “beautiful soul” was a dig intended for Portwood.

On Reddit, one user posted a photo of Gary’s Instagram post and wrote, “Date night for Gary and Kristina. He better treat her right. Ps – I wonder if Gary stole ‘beautiful souls’ from amber lol.”

One person commented, “Am I the only one annoyed about a message that basically say ‘I love this woman’ and then posting a photo of her mimicking a kiss to him and not the other way around? It’s a small thing, but it kind of bothers me. Idk.”

Someone else added, “Absolute proof Gary is still the manipulative, button pushing bastard he’s always been. He knows this will set her off. Not defending Ambien in any way – she’s a bigger piece of s***, but Gary gets way too much credit.”

Gary Posted a Photo of Kristina and Amber Hugging in February 2022

In February 2022, fans were under the assumption that there was no bad blood between Portwood and Kristina when Gary posted a photo of the two womem hugging.

“Everyone needs a hug sometimes, So grateful for Kristina! Actually, I think we’re all grateful for @kristina_shirley3 we gotta see James and @realamberlportwood1__ , just had some good ole Sammies. And now time to take a break. #sendinggoodvibes,” he wrote.

The post came on the heels of Portwood and Gary reuniting for a family outing during lunch. A photo of Gary was even posted on Portwood’s Instagram account with the caption, “Blended families can be complicated and at times stressful 💗 But it’s simple days and kind gestures that make coparenting amazing 🌼 Thanks for the 🥪,” she wrote, with a sandwich emoji.

Portwood and Gary share 13-year-old daughter, Leah, while Gary and Kristina share a 6-year-old daughter, Emilee.