Health Update on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s Battle with COVID-19

Teen Mom reunion host Dr. Drew Pinsky updated his followers on his battle with the novel coronavirus on December 30. He announced his diagnosis the day before on Instagram, adding his wife tested negative.

Pinsky started his post by thanking everyone for their “kind shoutouts.”

“Covid’s no fun. I don’t recommend it, but I’m sort-of through the viral phase, which is when the virus is reproducing,” Pinsky said. “I took some good medication. There’s a lot of stuff we can do now.”

Pinsky said he was glad that his test came back positive for COVID-19, because if he didn’t, he was afraid he might have had Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia based on his symptoms. “COVID would explain the whole thing nicely and we have so many treatments now,” he said. “And I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this.”

The radio host added that his wife did not get sick, even though she was with him the night he started to experience symptoms. His first test was negative, which Pinsky said was probably because there wasn’t enough of the virus in his system to be detectable. Now, however, since he’s had the virus for a few days he said he’s probably infectious and has been quarantining in his room for five to six days.

Since the pandemic started, more than 19.3 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 335,141 have died, as reported by the New York Times.

Dr. Drew Said He’s ‘Immune’ To COVID For Now

In regard to the vaccine, Pinsky revealed he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine for at least three to six months since he likely will produce antibodies and doesn’t want to take someone else place in line. He said it was “very clear” that if you have COVID you are immune after.

The radio host was tested on the second day of having symptoms and it came back negative. When they continued, he was tested on the fourth day of experiencing symptoms and that came back positive.

Pinsky wasn’t sure how he contracted the virus, but he thinks he got it from a hospital. The 62-year-old was actually supposed to get a vaccine, but wasn’t able to because his “papers weren’t in order.” He said the hospital looked like a “World War II” border crossing and said it was “absurd the way some hospitals are dealing with the vaccine program.”

Dr. Drew Previously Apologized For Comparing the Coronavirus to the Flu

Pinsky experienced a backlash in April after he had been downplaying the coronavirus by comparing it to influenza. He had appeared on conservative news networks where he accused the media of causing mass hysteria.

“My early comments about equating with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that and we were wrong and I want to apologize for that. I wish I got it right but I got it wrong,” he said at the time.

“What I did not get wrong was every time I took a position I said to make sure you listen to Dr. Fauci because he is the person we must look to. He was my guiding star during the AIDS epidemic and he should be your North Star now,” the radio host said, talking about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I said that every time I took a position.”

