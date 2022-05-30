‘Teen Mom’ Salaries: Here’s How Much the Cast Makes

It certainly pays to be a “Teen Mom.” Although MTV contracts don’t allow cast members to reveal their salary, an article published by Business Insider in 2016 suggests that stars of cable reality TV programs like “Teen Mom” can make anywhere from $1,500 to $10,000 per episode.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” an agent revealed to Business Insider.

“And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode,” the source added. “After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

Several “Teen Mom” cast members, such as Catelynn Lowell and Leah Messer, have been a part of the franchise for over a decade, so their salaries have likely increased over time.

Here’s what we know.

Jenelle Evans

According to In Touch Weekly, Evans spilled the beans about her “Teen Mom” salary during an appearance on the radio show “Jared and Katie in the Morning.”

“I wouldn’t really say that [I’ve made a million dollars],” she told the hosts.“I would say a little bit over maybe half [a million]? I’m not really allowed to discuss it.”

Chelsea Houska

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Chelsea Houska’s salary became public information in 2016 when her ex, Adam Lind, revealed the fan-favorite made $250,000 for filming season six of “Teen Mom 2.”

“Last year was 250k for lil princess,” Adam wrote in an Instagram comment. “Chelsea’s contract will be up to 300k plus for new seasons.”

Chelsea has not confirmed nor denied Adam’s claims.

Maci Bookout

The Tennessee native has been tightlipped about her salary but according to her 2015 tell-all book “Bulletproof,” she isn’t living a life of luxury.

“Reality TV can make you very famous, but you basically get the s*** end of the deal,” she wrote. “Everyone knows your name and talks about you, but there’s no red carpet prestige or glamorous piles of money.”

“The fact is, my real life isn’t that much different from what it would have been without MTV,” she continued. “I still live in Chattanooga and go to Wal-Mart and buy bread and milk.”

Amber Portwood

According to In Touch Weekly, Amber revealed she makes $280,000 per year during a court hearing for domestic battery and neglect in 2010.

Kailyn Lowry

In Touch Weekly reported that Kailyn Lowry, who has appeared on the franchise for over a decade, makes a whopping $500,000 per season of “Teen Mom 2.”

In addition, Kailyn makes a substantial amount of money from her three podcasts and other business endeavors.

In an April 2022 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous,” the mother-of-four revealed that the money she makes from her three podcasts combined is greater than her MTV salary.

Jenelle Evans Shares New Photo of Her Daughter Ensley

On May 29, “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans shared new photos of her daughter Ensley on Instagram.

In the photos, Evans and her “mini-me” are making funny faces in their bathing suits.

“She’s so silly #twinning 👯‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption.

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the mother-daughter pictures.

“Definitely your twin no doubt!! Great mother 💓💓💓,” one Instagram user wrote.

“She’s [your] twin ❤️😍,” another fan commented.

“[Jenelle] really copy and pasted with this little one lol,” a third user added.

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

READ NEXT: Chelsea Houska Shares ‘Adorable’ Photo of Her Kids Layne & Watson on Instagram